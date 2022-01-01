Fried chicken wings in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Fried Marinated Chicken Wings
|$10.95
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
2306 Washington St, Roxbury
|Fried Chicken Wing
|$2.75
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Country Fried Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Double fried jumbo wings served with or without our house sauces, (10) pieces
