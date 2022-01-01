Nachos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve nachos
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Nachos
|$9.00
Tortilla chips, Queso, sour cream, halapenos, pico de gallo and guac + Choice of protein
|Nachos and Queso Dip
|$6.49
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Nachos
|$8.00
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|No Meat Nachos
|$15.00
melted jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, jalapenos. W/ sour cream, guac & salsa
|Chicken Nachos
|$18.00
melted jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, jalapenos. W/ sour cream, guac & salsa
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Causeway Nachos
|$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, tres queso, jalapeño, pico salsa,lettuce ,pickled carrots, Valentina cream.
Add chicken $5 Add pork chili $5 Add short rib Birria $8
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Tavern Nachos
|$17.00
Dirty cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, lime crema, cilantro, guacamole, pickled jalapeno.
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Nachos
|$10.00
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Nachos Italiano
|$10.00
Pizza dough chips baked with mozzarella cheese, hot pepper and salami. Served with a spicy tomato sauce.
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Nachos
|$10.50
Tortilla chips baked with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños,
refried beans, and tomatoes
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Poke "Nachos"
|$26.00
Tuna, Salmon, Wakame, Unagi Sauce, Shiso Aioli, Wonton Chips
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|CHILAQUILES NACHOS
|$13.00
goat cheese, salsa de rojo, creme fraiche
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Street Corn Nachos
|$12.00
crispy corn tortillas, elote, cheddar + cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado + cilantro. gluten free + vegetarian.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Nachos
|$18.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Nacho (Average) Kit
|$15.99
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|STADIUM NACHOS
|$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Steak Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans, Steak, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
|Spicy Chicken Nachos
|$11.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
|Al Pastor Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Pork, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Spicy Beef Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Spicy Beef, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|STADIUM NACHOS
|$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|NACHOS LOCOS
|$14.00
Layered heated totilla chips with your choice of protein, muenster/pepper jack cheese, topped with cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno pepper and chipotle dressing
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Nachos
|$16.00
Black Beans, Cheddar, Corn, Pico, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sour Cream
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)
|$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
|Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)
|$9.75
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
|Nachos
|$9.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Nachos
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, tres quesos, pork charro beans, cabbage and jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, baja and chipotle mayo.
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)
|$8.50
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
|Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)
|$9.75
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
|Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)
|$9.25
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Chip Nachos
|$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
|Nacho Fries
|$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
Yellow Door Taqueria
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester
|Street Corn Nachos
|$12.00
tortillas, elote, cheddar & cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro
- 2
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.