Nachos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve nachos

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips, Queso, sour cream, halapenos, pico de gallo and guac + Choice of protein
Nachos and Queso Dip$6.49
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$8.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
No Meat Nachos$15.00
melted jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, jalapenos. W/ sour cream, guac & salsa
Chicken Nachos$18.00
melted jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, jalapenos. W/ sour cream, guac & salsa
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Causeway Nachos$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, tres queso, jalapeño, pico salsa,lettuce ,pickled carrots, Valentina cream.
Add chicken $5 Add pork chili $5 Add short rib Birria $8
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Nachos$17.00
Dirty cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, lime crema, cilantro, guacamole, pickled jalapeno.
More about Five Horses Tavern
Nachos image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
19a7c9f7-8be2-48b8-ac0c-08ff08c1d16a image

 

Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe

289 Causeway St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Italiano$10.00
Pizza dough chips baked with mozzarella cheese, hot pepper and salami. Served with a spicy tomato sauce.
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$10.50
Tortilla chips baked with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños,
refried beans, and tomatoes
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poke "Nachos"$26.00
Tuna, Salmon, Wakame, Unagi Sauce, Shiso Aioli, Wonton Chips
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Tavitas image

 

Tavitas

640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos De La Casa$10.99
More about Tavitas
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES NACHOS$13.00
goat cheese, salsa de rojo, creme fraiche
More about CITRUS & SALT
Item pic

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Street Corn Nachos$12.00
crispy corn tortillas, elote, cheddar + cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado + cilantro. gluten free + vegetarian.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$18.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho (Average) Kit$15.99
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.
More about Anna's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STADIUM NACHOS$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans, Steak, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Spicy Chicken Nachos$11.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Al Pastor Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Pork, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
aa5b1290-1e6a-4086-b0fe-5db4ab073588 image

 

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese Fries$4.75
More about Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Beef Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Spicy Beef, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Maverick’s image

 

Maverick’s

154 Maverick St., East Boston

No reviews yet
Buff Chick Nachos$14.00
More about Maverick’s
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STADIUM NACHOS$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NACHOS LOCOS$14.00
Layered heated totilla chips with your choice of protein, muenster/pepper jack cheese, topped with cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno pepper and chipotle dressing
More about La Neta
Item pic

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$16.00
Black Beans, Cheddar, Corn, Pico, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sour Cream
More about LoLa Burger Boston
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice) image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)$9.75
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Nachos$9.00
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$15.00
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, tres quesos, pork charro beans, cabbage and jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, baja and chipotle mayo.
More about Burro Bar
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)$8.50
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)$9.75
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)$9.25
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chip Nachos$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Nacho Fries$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
More about Boston Burger Company
Item pic

 

Yellow Door Taqueria

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Corn Nachos$12.00
tortillas, elote, cheddar & cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Bowl$11.50
More about The Corner Tavern
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D BREAKFAST NACHOS$16.95
More about North Street Grille
Boloco image

 

Boloco

283 Longwood Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos - Go To$6.00
More about Boloco

