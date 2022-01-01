Beef chow fun in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve beef chow fun
Myers and Chang
1145 Washington St, Boston
|Beef + Broccoli Chow Fun
|$23.00
Marinated beef, gai lan + rice noodles tossed with tamari-chili sauce. 🌶 shellfiish-free, nut-free, gluten-free
The Q - 660 Washington St
660 Washington St, Boston
|BEEF CHOW FUN 干炒牛河
|$13.95
stir-fried flat rice noodle with beef, bean sprouts, and scallions
