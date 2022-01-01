Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef chow fun in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve beef chow fun

Myers and Chang

1145 Washington St, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
Beef + Broccoli Chow Fun$23.00
Marinated beef, gai lan + rice noodles tossed with tamari-chili sauce. 🌶 shellfiish-free, nut-free, gluten-free
The Q - 660 Washington St

660 Washington St, Boston

Takeout
BEEF CHOW FUN 干炒牛河$13.95
stir-fried flat rice noodle with beef, bean sprouts, and scallions
BBQ • NOODLES

Hong Kong Eatery - Hong Kong Eatery Chinatown

79 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (559 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Chow Ho Fun 乾炒牛河$15.00
