Bruschetta in Boston

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Bruschetta Salad
Our house lettuce blend with homemade garlic croutons, fresh basil, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic glazed. Served with oil and balsamic dressing.
|Bruschetta w/ Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic
|$2.95
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
ricotta, tomato
Ristorante Lucia
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Country bread topped with your choice of- tomato, Mozzarella and fresh basil or sautéed wild mushrooms
|Bruschetta X 4
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Bruschetta Burger
|$14.00
tomatoes, basil, pesto mayo, provolone
|Bruschetta Fries
|$11.50
parmesan, tomatoes, basil, garlic, pesto mayo drizzle
