Ciao Roma 5 North Square

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Fusilli alla Vodka
Arancini

DINNER

ANTIPASTI

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$22.00

24 mo. Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Fresh Figs, Ricotta Salata, Saba

Burrata & Spring Salad

Burrata & Spring Salad

$16.00

Burrata, Spring Peas, Favas, Asparagus, Spring Onions

Formaggi e Salumi

Formaggi e Salumi

$20.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Salame, Sola di Latte Bufala, Taleggio, Fresh Figs, Orange Honey

Carciofi alla Romana

Carciofi alla Romana

$16.00

Braised Artichokes, Meyer Lemon, Mint, Arugula

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Garlic Croutons, Grana Padano

Insalata di Polpo

Insalata di Polpo

$18.00

Spanish Octopus, Roasted Potatoes, Calabrian Chili, Celery, Lemon, Mint

Polpette

Polpette

$18.00

Beef Meatballs, Parmigiano, Pomodoro

Calamari

Calamari

$20.00

Lightly Fried Local Calamari, Cherry Peppers, Marinara

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Pomodoro

Bruschetta

$9.00

Ricotta, Lardo, Orange Honey // Stracciatella, Semi-Dried Tomato, Herb

PASTA

Fusilli alla Vodka

Fusilli alla Vodka

$24.00

Pomodoro, Vodka, Cream, Breadcrumb

Tagliatelle Primavera

Tagliatelle Primavera

$24.00

Spring Vegetables, Parmigiano, Hand-cut Pasta

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$25.00

Potato Gnocchi, Pomodoro, Mozzarella di Bufala

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

$26.00
Spaghettoni alla Carbonara

Spaghettoni alla Carbonara

$24.00

Guanciale, Egg, Pecorino

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$25.00

Sausage Abruzzese, Broccoli Rabe, Parmigiano

All'Amatriciana

All'Amatriciana

$23.00

Mezzi Rigatoni, Guanciale, Pecorino, Tomato

Linguini alle Vongole

Linguini alle Vongole

$28.00

Manila Clams, Garlic, Chili, Cherry Tomatoes. Squid Ink Linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00Out of stock

Lemon, Garlic, Chili, Capers, Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Spaghetti

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Veal, Beef and Pancetta Ragu, Parmigiano

Rigatoni & Sunday Ragu

Rigatoni & Sunday Ragu

$26.00

Meatball, Braised Short Rib, Sausage, Parmigiano

Lasagna (Sundays Only)

$28.00

Braised Short Rib, Meatball, Sausage Abruzzese, Homemade Ricotta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$22.00

SECONDI

Lemon Confit, Sweet Potato Puree, Arugula & Lemon Salad
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$30.00

Mezzi Rigatoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$28.00

Roasted Peppers, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parmigiano

Half Roasted Chicken Saltimbocca

Half Roasted Chicken Saltimbocca

$32.00

Pancetta, Sage, Brown Butter, Broccoli Rabe

Local Swordfish

Local Swordfish

$34.00

CONTORNI

Broccoli Rabe & Chili

$9.00

Arugula & Lemon Salad

$9.00

Side of Pasta

$14.00

Side of Ricotta

$4.00

DOLCE

Mini Cannoli Trio

$10.00

Homemade Ricotta, Chocolate Chip, Pistachio, Amerena Cherry

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream, Fresh Lavazza Espresso

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Olive Oil Cake, Fresh Berries, Chantilly Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant featuring the freshest ingredients and house-made pasta. Focusing on Southern Italian cuisine, we serve a full bar and curated wine list. Located on the historic Freedom Trail overlooking North Square.

Website

Location

5 North Square, Boston, MA 02113

Directions

