Salad wrap in Boston

Max's Deli Café
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
|Cobb Salad Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, cucumber, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, lettuce and blue cheese dressing.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
|Seafood Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
