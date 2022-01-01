Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve salad wrap

Max's Deli Café

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
Cobb Salad Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, cucumber, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, lettuce and blue cheese dressing.
More about Max's Deli Café
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
Seafood Salad Wrap$10.50
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Main pic

 

Bailey & Sage- Copley

131 Dartmouth St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Italiano Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, Sautéed with Olive oil, Rosemary, Basil and Asiago Cheese Served wrapped with Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about Bailey & Sage- Copley

