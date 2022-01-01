Shrimp tempura rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
More about Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.55
More about Teriyaki House - 32 West Broadway
Teriyaki House - 32 West Broadway
32 West Broadway, Boston
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$9.50
