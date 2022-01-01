Avocado smoothies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve avocado smoothies
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Avocado Smoothie
|$5.50
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Avocado Smoothie
|$4.95
Ripe avocado, condensed milk, milk, sugar cane.
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Avocado Almond Smoothie
|$6.50
Avocado, banana, almond milk and honey
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.