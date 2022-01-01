Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$11.75
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Chicken only Fajita Bowl$11.75
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Burrito$16.00
roasted chicken, peppers & onions, crunchy tortilla strips, serrano & cilantro aioli
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Tacos

Tiramisu

Thai Tea

Avocado Smoothies

Quinoa Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tikka Masala

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston