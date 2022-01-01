Chicken caesar wraps in Boston
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$12.00
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
51 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
