Chicken caesar wraps in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP image

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
More about Deja Brew
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
More about Revival - OPOS
Chicken Caesar wrap image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Sal's Pizza
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.75
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing in a white or wheat wrap.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

