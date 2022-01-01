Crepes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crepes
More about Cafe Sauvage
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Injera Crepe (Gluten Free & Vegan)
|$20.00
Coconut swiss chard, mixed mushrooms, pickled red onions, piri piri-nasturtium
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Thai Crepe
|$10.50
|Roasted Mushrom Crepe
|$10.50
|Smoked Salmon Crepe
|$12.00
More about Phinista
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Nutella Crepe
|$10.00
Nutella Crepe. Classic.
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Crepe of the Day
|$13.00
Chicken, green pepper, tomato, mushroom, red onions, sautéed with white wine and fresh garlic. Topped with Two Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, cheddar & mozzarella.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.