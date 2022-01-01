Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

PICCO

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$6.00
braised pork, cabbage slaw, avocado, red onion & cilantro crema
Veggie & Kimchi Taco$6.00
flour tortilla, sweet potato, cauliflower, celery, Gochujang aioli & cilantro
More about PICCO
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)$23.00
shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
Small Dirty Taco Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
Large Dirty Taco Pizza$23.00
Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos$9.49
Three corn or flour tortilla + choice of protein + three toppings
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Tacos (2)$15.00
blackened rare, wasabi cream, asian slaw, mae ploy chili sauce
Seared Shrimp Tacos (2)$16.00
pickled red cabbage, salsa verde, avocado
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)$23.00
shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
Small Dirty Taco Pizza$16.00
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
Large Dirty Taco Pizza$23.00
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Item pic

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Chicken Taco$12.00
Jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle, shredded cabbage
Grilled Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco$9.00
More about Dudley Cafe
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$5.00
fried white fish, pickled red cabbage, diced mango, chipotle aioli
Carnitas Taco$5.00
slow cooked pork shoulder, pico de gallo, avocado dressing, cilantro
Shrimp Taco$5.00
grilled shrimp, honey sriracha, avocado, shredded lettuce
More about Cunard Tavern
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Birria$16.00
braised short rib, oxcata cheese. Side of broth to dip.
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
20d4f14b-a017-435c-af8a-ea5c41561956 image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
One Taco$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime
One Taco BR$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime
Two Tacos$15.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
A Large tortilla bowl filled with Lettuce, red onions, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Tacos
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Baja Style Fish Tacos$11.00
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
More about Row 34
Consumer pic

 

Maverick House Tavern

154 Maverick Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos
Tacos: All tacos served on a four inch flour or corn tortilla
Pulled Pork: House cooked pulled pork, sautéed with caramelized onions and bbq sauce. Served on a bed of southern style coleslaw
Classic: Angus beef sautéed with genuine Spanish herbs and spices. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream
Jerk Chicken: Jamaican inspired herb rubbed chicken, served on a bed of seasoned cold slaw, topped with a jerk aioli
Shrimp: Cajun style shrimp served on a bed of citrus slaw, topped with a spicy aioli
More about Maverick House Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butternut Squash Tacos$10.00
Tomatillo Tacos$10.00
Soft tacos filled with peppers, onions, cilantro,
mesclun greens, scallions, and shredded pepperjack.
Topped with tomatillo salsa.
Impossible Tacos$11.00
Impossible Meat (Plant-Based Crumble), Pico de Gallo, & Arugula
in Corn Tortillas topped with Tomatillo Salsa
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SUSHI TACO$15.25
diced salmon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, and onion mixed in spicy mayo plated on crispy wonton skin
More about The Q
Tavitas image

 

Tavitas

640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Tacos$8.99
Walking Tacos$7.99
More about Tavitas
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PULLED PORK CRUNCHY TACOS$12.00
BEER BATTERED FISH TACO$12.00
STEAK TACOS$14.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Item pic

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
$100 TACO KIT$100.00
Grande Taco kits are now available! Each kit contains ingredients for 12 tacos (choose 2 of BOSTON’S BEST TACOS), chips + guacamole + a side of salsa, elote, and your choice of a non-alcoholic house, coconut, or jalapeño margarita mix! Choose “schedule for later” when placing your order and choose the time and date you’d like to pick up your Grande Taco kit.
Breakfast Taco$6.00
spicy ground chorizo, cojita scrambled eggs, chipotle aioli, crispy tortilla strips
2 Beef Birria Tacos$12.00
shredded beef, chihuahua + cheddar cheese, white onions, tomato broth. gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
29e41a2f-b652-48c7-a8e4-1401c2dd0913 image

 

Grainmaker

91 Summer St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.00
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Steak Taco$4.50
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Chicken Taco$4.00
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
More about Grainmaker
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$17.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
359b0f48-a8bc-4b9c-bde7-ec2f4124ffc7 image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)*$21.00
Beer battered fish, pico & chipolte aioli
More about The Barking Crab
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take Home Taco Kit$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.
Corned Beef Taco$3.75
Available only on St. Patrick's Day!
Orders for other dates cannot be processed.
Comes with corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and your choice of beans and mustard.
Taco$3.69
More about Anna's Taqueria
DeLux Cafe image

 

DeLux Cafe

100 Chandler St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Delicata Squash Tacos$10.00
roasted squash with salsa macha and queso fresco on corn tortillas
Pork Cheek Tacos$10.00
soy braised Berkshire pork cheeks with pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro and chile-lime crema on corn tortillas
Cauliflower Tacos$9.00
roasted cauliflower with habanero salsa and cotija cheese on corn tortillas
More about DeLux Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Beef Tacos$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Steak Tacos$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Any Two Tacos image

 

Naco Taco Food Truck

354 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Any Two Tacos$10.00
Any Two Tacos! Add a beverage for $2.
Taco Bowl$13.00
choice of protein / rice / beans / corn / pico / pickled jalapeño / lettuce / salsa verde (+sm. guac $3)
Two Taco Combo$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
More about Naco Taco Food Truck
Back Deck image

 

Back Deck

2 West St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Tacos$22.00
More about Back Deck
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Cauliflower Tacos$18.00
chili-spiced and crispy romanesco cauliflower, seasoned sour cream and pickled carrots
served as three tacos
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Steak Tacos$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY PORK TACOS$10.00
2ea roasted pork, cotija, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sally’s hot sauce
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$10.00
2ea fried chicken, parmesan, sally’s slaw, cilantro lime aioli
BEEF CANASTA TACOS$10.00
2ea spiced ground beef, cheddar cheese, onion, lime
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

