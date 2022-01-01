Tacos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
PICCO
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Carnitas Taco
|$6.00
braised pork, cabbage slaw, avocado, red onion & cilantro crema
|Veggie & Kimchi Taco
|$6.00
flour tortilla, sweet potato, cauliflower, celery, Gochujang aioli & cilantro
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)
|$23.00
shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
|Small Dirty Taco Pizza
|$16.00
Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza
|$23.00
Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Tacos
|$9.49
Three corn or flour tortilla + choice of protein + three toppings
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Ahi Tuna Tacos (2)
|$15.00
blackened rare, wasabi cream, asian slaw, mae ploy chili sauce
|Seared Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$16.00
pickled red cabbage, salsa verde, avocado
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)
|$23.00
shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
|Small Dirty Taco Pizza
|$16.00
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza
|$23.00
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Cajun Chicken Taco
|$12.00
Jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle, shredded cabbage
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$16.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
fried white fish, pickled red cabbage, diced mango, chipotle aioli
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.00
slow cooked pork shoulder, pico de gallo, avocado dressing, cilantro
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
grilled shrimp, honey sriracha, avocado, shredded lettuce
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Tacos de Birria
|$16.00
braised short rib, oxcata cheese. Side of broth to dip.
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|One Taco
|$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime
|One Taco BR
|$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime
|Two Tacos
|$15.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
A Large tortilla bowl filled with Lettuce, red onions, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
|Tacos
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$11.00
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
Maverick House Tavern
154 Maverick Street, Boston
|Tacos
Tacos: All tacos served on a four inch flour or corn tortilla
Pulled Pork: House cooked pulled pork, sautéed with caramelized onions and bbq sauce. Served on a bed of southern style coleslaw
Classic: Angus beef sautéed with genuine Spanish herbs and spices. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream
Jerk Chicken: Jamaican inspired herb rubbed chicken, served on a bed of seasoned cold slaw, topped with a jerk aioli
Shrimp: Cajun style shrimp served on a bed of citrus slaw, topped with a spicy aioli
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Butternut Squash Tacos
|$10.00
|Tomatillo Tacos
|$10.00
Soft tacos filled with peppers, onions, cilantro,
mesclun greens, scallions, and shredded pepperjack.
Topped with tomatillo salsa.
|Impossible Tacos
|$11.00
Impossible Meat (Plant-Based Crumble), Pico de Gallo, & Arugula
in Corn Tortillas topped with Tomatillo Salsa
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|SUSHI TACO
|$15.25
diced salmon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, and onion mixed in spicy mayo plated on crispy wonton skin
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|PULLED PORK CRUNCHY TACOS
|$12.00
|BEER BATTERED FISH TACO
|$12.00
|STEAK TACOS
|$14.00
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|$100 TACO KIT
|$100.00
Grande Taco kits are now available! Each kit contains ingredients for 12 tacos (choose 2 of BOSTON’S BEST TACOS), chips + guacamole + a side of salsa, elote, and your choice of a non-alcoholic house, coconut, or jalapeño margarita mix! Choose “schedule for later” when placing your order and choose the time and date you’d like to pick up your Grande Taco kit.
|Breakfast Taco
|$6.00
spicy ground chorizo, cojita scrambled eggs, chipotle aioli, crispy tortilla strips
|2 Beef Birria Tacos
|$12.00
shredded beef, chihuahua + cheddar cheese, white onions, tomato broth. gluten free.
Grainmaker
91 Summer St., Boston
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Fish Tacos (3)*
|$21.00
Beer battered fish, pico & chipolte aioli
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Take Home Taco Kit
|$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.
|Corned Beef Taco
|$3.75
Available only on St. Patrick's Day!
Orders for other dates cannot be processed.
Comes with corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and your choice of beans and mustard.
|Taco
|$3.69
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Delicata Squash Tacos
|$10.00
roasted squash with salsa macha and queso fresco on corn tortillas
|Pork Cheek Tacos
|$10.00
soy braised Berkshire pork cheeks with pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro and chile-lime crema on corn tortillas
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$9.00
roasted cauliflower with habanero salsa and cotija cheese on corn tortillas
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Spicy Beef Tacos
|$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Steak Tacos
|$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Naco Taco Food Truck
354 Newbury Street, Boston
|Any Two Tacos
|$10.00
Any Two Tacos! Add a beverage for $2.
|Taco Bowl
|$13.00
choice of protein / rice / beans / corn / pico / pickled jalapeño / lettuce / salsa verde (+sm. guac $3)
|Two Taco Combo
|$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Crispy Cauliflower Tacos
|$18.00
chili-spiced and crispy romanesco cauliflower, seasoned sour cream and pickled carrots
served as three tacos
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Vegetable Tacos
|$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Steak Tacos
|$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|SPICY PORK TACOS
|$10.00
2ea roasted pork, cotija, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sally’s hot sauce
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS
|$10.00
2ea fried chicken, parmesan, sally’s slaw, cilantro lime aioli
|BEEF CANASTA TACOS
|$10.00
2ea spiced ground beef, cheddar cheese, onion, lime
