Taco salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
A Large tortilla bowl filled with Lettuce, red onions, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Taco Salad$9.00
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
Taco Salad$8.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.25
A crisp taco shell mounded high with lettuce, garden vegetables, cheese, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila image

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ensalada - Taco Salad$16.00
Ground beef, pickled onions, jalapeño, corn salsa, pico de Gallo , Monterrey cheese, crema ,lettuce, on crispy tortillas bowl
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$15.00
ground beef, black beans, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, romaine, grilled corn
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Romaine , Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cream, Corn Tortilla
More about Society on High
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.49
Lettuce, Chesse, Chipotle dressing, Beans, Cheese, Meat, Pico and Chips
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill

