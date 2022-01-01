Taco salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve taco salad
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
A Large tortilla bowl filled with Lettuce, red onions, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
More about The Boston Sail Loft
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Taco Salad
|$14.25
A crisp taco shell mounded high with lettuce, garden vegetables, cheese, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
TAPAS
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Ensalada - Taco Salad
|$16.00
Ground beef, pickled onions, jalapeño, corn salsa, pico de Gallo , Monterrey cheese, crema ,lettuce, on crispy tortillas bowl
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
ground beef, black beans, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, romaine, grilled corn
More about Society on High
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Romaine , Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cream, Corn Tortilla
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
TACOS • SALADS
El Jefe's Taqueria
80 Boylston St, Boston
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.