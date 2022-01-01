Pizza steak in Boston
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza
|$21.00
Cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
|Steak 'n Cola Pizza
cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
|Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza (Special)
|$21.00
cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Small Steak 'n Cola Pizza
|$14.00
Cola marinated shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
|Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza
|$21.00
Cola marinated shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
|Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza (Special)
|$21.00
cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Philly Pizza Steak
**NEW** marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.