Pizza steak in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pizza steak

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza$21.00
Cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
Steak 'n Cola Pizza
cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza (Special)$21.00
cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Steak 'n Cola Pizza$14.00
Cola marinated shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza$21.00
Cola marinated shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza (Special)$21.00
cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Pizza Steak
**NEW** marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK PIZZA$17.00
flat iron steak, onions, peppers, marinara, mozzarella
More about Tavolo Ristorante

