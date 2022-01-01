Teriyaki salmon in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Salmon Teriyaki (lunch)
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$20.00
|Salmon Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box
|$27.00
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$16.00
Torched salmon, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, charred pineapple, & scallions
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|SALMON TERIYAKI
|$19.00
Salmon teriyaki served w/ roasted zucchini, stir fried mushrooms, and white rice
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Grilled salmon teriyaki bento box
|$13.95
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$22.95
烤三文鱼 - Grilled fresh salmon 8oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Genki Ya of Boston
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Salmon Teriyaki with Rice
|$24.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
|L Salmon Teriyaki
|$13.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
