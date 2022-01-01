Seafood soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve seafood soup
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|48 Seafood Noodle Soup
Pho Hai San - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.