Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Murl's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

143 Washington St

Dorchester, MA 02121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese.
Beef Patty
Salmon Plate.

Main Plates.

Jerk Chicken Plate.

Jerk Chicken Plate.

Curry Chicken Plate.

Curry Chicken Plate.

Stew Chicken Plate.

Stew Chicken Plate.

Out of stock
Curry Goat Plate.

Curry Goat Plate.

Oxtail Plate.

Oxtail Plate.

Jerk Pork Plate.

Jerk Pork Plate.

Seafood Plates.

Shrimp Plate.

Shrimp Plate.

Salmon Plate.

Salmon Plate.

Snapper Plate.

Snapper Plate.

Lobster Tails Plate.

Lobster Tails Plate.

King Fish Plate.

$15.00

Parrot Fish Plate.

Fish & Chips.

$15.00

Haddock and Fries

Sides.

Regular Mac & Cheese.

Regular Mac & Cheese.

$6.00
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese.

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese.

$7.00
Jerk Chicken Pasta Salad.

Jerk Chicken Pasta Salad.

$6.00Out of stock
Jerk Chicken (SIDE).

Jerk Chicken (SIDE).

$6.00
Curry Chicken (SIDE).

Curry Chicken (SIDE).

$6.00
Stew Chicken (SIDE).

Stew Chicken (SIDE).

$6.00Out of stock
Curry Goat (SIDE).

Curry Goat (SIDE).

$11.00
Oxtail (SIDE).

Oxtail (SIDE).

$13.00
Jerk Pork (SIDE).

Jerk Pork (SIDE).

$7.00
Shrimp (SIDE).

Shrimp (SIDE).

$12.00
Salmon (SIDE).

Salmon (SIDE).

$12.00
Lobster Tail (Individual).

Lobster Tail (Individual).

$13.00

King Fish (SIDE).

$12.00

Haddock (SIDE).

$12.00
Vegetables (SIDE).

Vegetables (SIDE).

$5.00
Plantains (SIDE).

Plantains (SIDE).

$3.00Out of stock

Rice & Peas (SIDE).

$3.50

White Rice (SIDE).

$2.50

Fries (SIDE).

$4.00

Oxtail Mac & Cheese (SIDE). NEW!

$9.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese (SIDE)

$10.00Out of stock

Specials.

Wing Dings.

Fried Wing Dings

Wing Ding Dinner.

Fried Wing Dings

Fresh Wing.

Out of stock

Fried Whole Wings

Fresh Wing Dinner.

Out of stock

Fried Whole Wings

Rice & Vegetable Plate.

$8.50

Rice, Vegetables, Plantains Plate.

$9.00Out of stock

Rice & Plantains Plate.

$8.00Out of stock

Vegetables & Plantains Plate.

$8.50Out of stock

Patties.

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$2.50

Chicken Patty

$2.50Out of stock

Vegetable Patty

$2.50Out of stock

Cocobread

$2.00

Cocobread & Cheese

$2.75

Soup of the Day.

Chicken Soup (Monday).

Out of stock

Beef Soup (Tuesday).

Cowfoot Soup (Wednesday).

Out of stock

Chicken Foot with Red Peas (Thursday).

Out of stock

Seafood Soup (FRIDAY).

Out of stock

Fish Tea (FRIDAY).

Out of stock

Goat Soup (SATURDAY).

Out of stock

Drinks.

D&G Soda

$2.50

Cola Lacaye

$2.50Out of stock

Tropical Rhythm

$2.50

Ting

$2.50

Calypso

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Nantucket Nectar

$2.50

Mistic

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Redbull

$2.75

Water

$1.00

Arizona

$0.93
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some Jamaican food and more!

Website

Location

143 Washington St, Dorchester, MA 02121

Directions

Gallery
Murl's Kitchen image
Murl's Kitchen image
Murl's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Merengue Restaurant and Catering
orange star4.0 • 740
156 Blue Hill Ave Boston, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
554 Dudley St Dorchester, MA 02125
View restaurantnext
Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain
orange star4.6 • 5,168
662 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA - Egleston Square
orange starNo Reviews
3094 Washington Street Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Dona Habana Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,751
811 Massachusetts Ave Boston, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Vejigantes Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,108
57 W Dedham St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dorchester

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dorchester
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston