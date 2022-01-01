Shawarma in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Aceituna Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Beef & Lamb Shawarma
|$9.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
|Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Extra Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
More about Aceituna Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Extra Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
More about ILONA
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Beef Shawarma
|$12.00
Braised beef, lettuce, pickled cabbage, tomato, tzatziki
|Hummus Shawarma
|$19.00
Roasted lamb, cinnamon, allspice,
pine nuts
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|THE SPACE BOY SHAWARMA
|$19.95
CHEF MARC ORFALY of REELHOUSE
charred chicken thigh, zaatar onions, pickled turnip,
lebanese garlic sauce, fresh parsley, tzatziki sauce, served on toasted lavash bread, sided with mixed greens, kimchi pickled cauliflower, olives, cucumber, green beans & lemon vinaigrette
More about Cafe Landwer
Cafe Landwer
900 Beacon Street, Boston
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.