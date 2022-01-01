Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve shawarma

Chicken Shawarma image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Lamb Shawarma$9.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma$5.00
Extra Chicken Shawarma$5.00
More about Aceituna Grill
Chicken Shawarma image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Chicken Shawarma$5.00
Chicken Shawarma$9.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma$5.00
More about Aceituna Grill
Item pic

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Shawarma$12.00
Braised beef, lettuce, pickled cabbage, tomato, tzatziki
Hummus Shawarma$19.00
Roasted lamb, cinnamon, allspice,
pine nuts
More about ILONA
Consumer pic

 

Bab Al Yemen

468 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$12.99
More about Bab Al Yemen
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THE SPACE BOY SHAWARMA$19.95
CHEF MARC ORFALY of REELHOUSE
charred chicken thigh, zaatar onions, pickled turnip,
lebanese garlic sauce, fresh parsley, tzatziki sauce, served on toasted lavash bread, sided with mixed greens, kimchi pickled cauliflower, olives, cucumber, green beans & lemon vinaigrette
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl image

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
More about Cafe Landwer

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Peanut Butter Cookies

Salad Bowl

Bean Burritos

Jambalaya

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Noodles

Steak Frites

Naruto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston