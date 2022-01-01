Rice pudding in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve rice pudding
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about anoush'ella - South End
anoush'ella - South End
35 W Newton Street, Boston
|rice pudding
|$5.75
pomegranate, berries, honey, pistachio
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Pistachio Rice Pudding
|$5.50
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.