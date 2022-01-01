Grilled chicken sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
More about LoLa Burger Boston
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
More about North Street Grille
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
|$13.95
|ONLINE GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
|$14.95
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pest, boston lettuce on a brioche roll served with fries or greens
More about South Street Diner
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled Mediterranean marinated chicken. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
More about Society on High
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.