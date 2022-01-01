Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Boston restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Chicken Sandwich image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
More about LoLa Burger Boston
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$13.95
ONLINE GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$14.95
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pest, boston lettuce on a brioche roll served with fries or greens
More about North Street Grille
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled Mediterranean marinated chicken. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
More about South Street Diner
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
More about Society on High
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.95
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Watercress, Basil Parmesan Aioli, Focaccia Roll
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

