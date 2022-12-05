Comfort Kitchen
611 Columbia Road
Dorcester, MA 02125
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich 1
mortadella, dill havarti, over easy egg
Egg Sandwich 2
braised greens, fried egg, cheese
Overnight Oats
dates, oatmilk
Cured Fish + Bagel
Iggy's Bagel, hardboiled eggs, house pickles, cream cheese
Iggy's Bagel + Cream Cheese
Guava + Cheese Tart
Toasted Ghee + Chiya Coffee Cake
Currant Scones
Cheddar + Chive Scone
Honey Corn Muffin
Fruit + yogurt our way
Fruit Compote, Yogurt, Granola
Acai Bowl
chia seeds, granola, fruit
Lunch
The Upham
prosciutto, pickled pears, baby arugula, gojuchang dijonaise, smoked gouda, Iggy's seeded ficelle
Melanzane
Marinated Eggplant, ricotta spread, Focaccia, baby arugula, smoked salt
CK BLT
Seared confit pork belly, cilantro aioli, tomato, baby arugula, Iggy's white loaf
Yassa Chicken Salad
yassa chicken, jicama, cabbage + carrot slaw, Sourdough
Justice for All
Teddie peanut butter, CK pear jam, toasted Iggy's
Cured Fish Tartine
Toasted Iggy's Rye, hardboiled eggs, house pickles, herb horseradish cream cheese
Jackfruit Bowl
Jerk jackfruit, herb fonio, pickled veg, radish, herbs, tahini dressing
Seasonal Salad
Small Plates
Okra
Seared Okra, Masala Spiced Yogurt, Plantain Crumb
Jerk Jackfruit Sliders
Pickled Red Onion, Coriander Aioli, Baby Arugula
Beef Kafta
Yogurt Tahini, Cucumber Salad, Herb Garnish
Seasonal Salad
Baby Gem Lettuce, Orange, Spiced Almonds, Roasted Beets, House Ricotta, Tahini Vinaigrette
Plantain Chips
Nido Sauce
Large Plates
Za'atar Brown Butter Trout
Smoked Eggplant Puree, Tomato Salad + Green Onion Chimichurri
Jerk Roasted Duck
Duck Leg, Rice + Peas, Pikliz
Roasted Eggplant
Spiced Roasted Eggplant, Moroccan Style Couscous + Lemon Yogurt Tahini
Yassa Chicken
Potato Curry Cake
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
Dessert
Beer
Wine
GL Maitre De Chai, Kierkegaard Chenin Blanc (Sonoma, CA)
GL Fento Albarino 2020 (Rías Baixa, Spain)
GL Dom. Reine Juliette Picpoul de Pinet (Languedoc-Roussillon, France)
Maitre De Chai, Kierkegaard Chenin Blanc (Sonoma, CA)
Fento Albarino 2020 (Rías Baixa, Spain)
Dom. Reine Juliette Picpoul de Pinet (Languedoc-Roussillon, France)
GL Crowley, Pinot Noir (Oregon, USA)
GL Bichi No Sapiens 2019 (Tecate, Mexico)
Crowley, Pinot Noir (Oregon, USA)
Bichi No Sapiens 2019 (Tecate, Mexico)
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
2oz amaretto 1 oz lemon juice small egg white dash Angostura bitters slice of lemon and cherry, for garnish Build all ingredients except bitters in shaker. Dry shake, then shake with ice. Strain into old fashioned/rocks glass over ice. Garnish and serve.
Aviation
2 oz gin 1/4 oz creme de violette 1/2 oz maraschino liqueur 3/4 oz lemon juice cherry, for garnish egg white (optional) Build all ingredients in shaker. Shake and strain into stemmed cocktail glass. For egg white, dry shake, shake with ice, then strain. Serve up with cherry garnish.
Bees' Knees
2 oz gin 1/2 oz honey syrup 3/4 oz lemon juice lemon twist, for garnish Build ingredients in shaker. Shake and strain into stemmed cocktail glass. Express lemon peel over cocktail, running peel around the rim. Twist lemon peel for garnish and serve.
Bijou
1 1/2 oz gin 1 oz sweet vermouth 3/4 oz Green Chartreuse 2 dashes orange bitters cherry, for garnish (optional) Build cocktail in mixing glass. Fill halfway with ice and stir until well chilled, about 30 stirs/30 seconds. Strain into Nick and Nora glass and serve.
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
1 1/4 oz bourbon or rye (upon request) 1 oz Campari 1 oz sweet vermouth orange twist, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass. Fill halfway with ice and stir until chilled, about 30 stirs/30 seconds. Strain over large cube. Express orange peel over cocktail and garnish.
Champagne Cocktail
1 sugar cube / 1 barspoon sugar / 1/2 simple syrup (as available) 3 dashes Angostura bitters champagne or dry sparkling, to top Curly lemon peel, for garnish Add sugar or simple syrup to flute. Soak cube with Angostura. Slowly top up with Champagne or dry sparkling. Using a channel knife, peel lemon over glass and garnish with curly peel.
Clover Club
2 oz gin 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz raspberry syrup 1 egg white 3 raspberries, for garnish Build all ingredients in shaker. Dry shake, then shake with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Garnish with three skewered raspberries and serve.
Corn and Oil
2 oz blackstrap rum or aged Bajan rum 3 dashes Angostura bitters 1/2 oz falernum 1/2 oz lime juice lime wedge, for garnish Build rum, falernum, lime and bitters in old fashioned glass. Stir to combine or float rum for a layered look. Garnish with lime wedge. (Can be shaken, upon request)
Cosmopolitan
1 1/2 oz vodka or citrus vodka 3/4 oz orange liqueur 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cranberry juice 1/2 oz simple syrup (optional, for added sweetness) Build all ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled. Strain into stemmed cocktail glass. Garnish with lemon or lime twist, or lime wedge and serve.
Daiquiri
2 oz rum 3/4 simple syrup 1 oz lime juice lime twist, wheel or wedge, for garnish (optional) Build ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled. Single strain, avoiding ice chips, into stemmed cocktail glass and serve immediately.
Dark 'N Stormy
1 1/2 oz Pusser's or Goslings Rum 1/2 oz simple syrup, Ginger Beer lime wheel, for garnish Add lime juice and simple syrup to a highball or tall glass with ice. Top with ginger beer, then float rum. Garnish with lime wheel and serve.
Death in the Afternoon
1 1/2 oz absinthe Champagne or dry sparkling, to top Pour absinthe into coupe. Top slowly with Champagne or dry sparkling and serve.
Gimlet
2 oz gin (or vodka, upon request) 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup 3/4 oz Rose's Lime Juice, alternatively (if available and upon request) lime wheel, for garnish Build ingredients in shaker. Shake until chilled and strain, served up or in the rocks upon request). Garnish with lime wheel.
Greyhound
2 oz vodka or gin grapefruit juice, to top lime wheel, for garnish Build cocktail directly in glass over ice. Garnish with lime wheel and serve.
Hemingway Daiquiri
2 oz white rum 1/2 oz maraschino liqueur 1/2 grapefruit juice 3/4 oz lime juice lime wheel or cherry, for garnish Build ingredients in shaker. Fill with ice and shake until chilled. Serve up in stemmed cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel or cherry.
Hot Toddy
2 oz whiskey, scotch, brandy or brown liquor 1/2 oz honey syrup 1/2 oz lemon juice 8oz hot water lemon wheel or wedge, clove, star anise, and cinnamon stick, for garnish (as available) Build ingredients in warmed mug. Skewer lemon wheel or wedge, and stick cloves into lemon. Drop star anise and cinna
Hurricane
2 oz light rum 1 teaspoon grenadine 1/2 ounce passion fruit puree 1/2 ounce simple syrup 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed orange half wheel and cherry, for garnish Build all ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled and strain into a Hurricane glass over crushed ice. Garnish with orange and cherry.
Jungle Bird
1 1/2 oz blackstrap rum 3/4 oz Campari 1 1/2 oz pineapple juice 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz demerara syrup pineapple leaves or wedge, for garnish Build all ingredients in shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple fronds or wedge.
Lemon Drop
2 oz vodka 1/2 oz orange liqueur 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz simple syrup sugared rim (at guests' request) lemon twist garnish, optional Build ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled. Strain into coupe or stemmed cocktail glass. Garnish as requested. To sugar rim, run cut lemon wedge around rim of glass. Dust with sugar, rotating the glass.
Long Island Iced Tea
3/4 oz vodka 3/4 oz gin 3/4 oz rum 3/4 oz tequila 3/4 oz triple sec / orange liqueur 3/4 oz simple syrup 3/4 oz lemon juice coke, to top lemon wedge, for garnish Build all ingredients except coke in shaker. Short shake with ice. Strain over ice into Collins glass. Top with soda and garnish with lemon wedge.
Mai Tai
1 1/2 oz white rum 3/4 oz orange curaçao 3/4 oz lime juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 oz orgeat 1/2 oz dark rum lime wheel, for garnish mint sprig, for garnish Build all ingredients except for dark rum in shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Float dark rum on top and garnish with mint and lime.
Manhattan
2 oz rye or bourbon 1 oz sweet vermouth dash of angostura bitters cherry, for garnish Build all ingredients in mixing glass. Fill glass with ice and stir until chilled, about 30 rotations. Strain into stemmed cocktail glass and garnish with skewered cherry.
Margarita
2 oz blanco tequila 1/4 oz simple syrup 1/2 oz orange liqueur 1 oz lime juice salt or sugar rim, as requested lime wheel or wedge, for garnish Build all ingredients in cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and short shake, just to incorporate. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. For salt or sugared rim, run a cut lime wedge around the rim of the glass. Dust with sugar or salt. Garnish with lime.
Martini
STANDARD RECIPE: 2 oz gin 1 oz dry vermouth 3 olives, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass and stir. Serve in martini glass, garnished with 3 olives. MODS: Dry: 1/2 oz vermouth Extra Dry: no vermouth Dirty: 1/2 oz brine Extra Dirty: 1 oz brine In and Out: Swirl vermouth in glass, then discard before pouring gin. Gin can be substituted with vodka Olives can be substituted with a lemon twist
Mimosa
2 oz orange juice (or other juice/puree if available) Sparkling white wine, to top Pour juice directly into glass. Top with sparkling wine and serve.
Mint Julep
2 oz bourbon 1/2 oz rich simple syrup 6-8 Mint leaves Mint and berries, for garnish Muddle syrup and mint in julep cup. Add bourbon and crushed ice, and stir. Top with crushed ice and garnish.
Mojito
2oz white rum 1/2 oz simple syrup 3/4oz lime juice 6 mint leaves Seltzer or soda, to top Mint bundle or lime, for garnish Muddle mint and syrup in Collins or highball glass. Add lime juice, rum and ice. Stir, then top with ice and seltzer. Garnish with mint and lime.
Moscow Mule
2oz vodka 1oz lime juice ginger beer, to top lime, for garnish Build ingredients in copper mug or old fashioned glass. Fill with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wheel. Sub ginger beer for 1 oz ginger syrup and selzer/soda water.
Negroni
3/4oz gin 3/4oz Campari 3/4 sweet vermouth orange twist, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir, about 30 seconds. Strain over large cube or rocks in old fashioned glass. Garnish with expressed orange peel.
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
1 1/2oz reposado tequila 1/2oz mezcal 1/4oz agave 2 dashes Angostura bitters flamed orange peel, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass or directly in chilled old fashioned glass. Add ice and stir. Peel a wide, but not too thick, strip of orange peel. Holding the peel over the glass widthwide between your fingers, use a lighter or match to heat the peel. After a few seconds, squeeze the peel, expressing its oils and smoke over the glass. Rim the glass with the peel, skin side down. Drop peel in glass and serve,
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Paper Plane
Pegu Club
Penecillin
Pimm's Cup
2 oz Pimm's No. 1 1/2 oz lemon juice ginger ale, to top mint, cucumber, lemon, orange, and berries, for garnish (as avaialble) Build cocktail directly in highball, footed, or stemmed glass over ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish.
Pornstar Martini
Queen's Park Swizzle
Ramos Gin Fizz
Rob Roy
Saturn
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Three Dots and a Dash
Tipperary
Tom Collins
Toronto
Vesper
Vieux Carré
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Spirits List
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Comfort Kitchen is a cafe by day and a restaurant by night, celebrating the flavors and ingredients of the African diaspora — global comfort food — connected from Asia to the Americas. We are a Black-owned, immigrant-owned, and woman-owned business.
611 Columbia Road, Dorcester, MA 02125