Comfort Kitchen

Margarita

2 oz blanco tequila 1/4 oz simple syrup 1/2 oz orange liqueur 1 oz lime juice salt or sugar rim, as requested lime wheel or wedge, for garnish Build all ingredients in cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and short shake, just to incorporate. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. For salt or sugared rim, run a cut lime wedge around the rim of the glass. Dust with sugar or salt. Garnish with lime.