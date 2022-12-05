Restaurant header imageView gallery

Comfort Kitchen

611 Columbia Road

Dorcester, MA 02125

Order Again

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich 1

$8.00

mortadella, dill havarti, over easy egg

Egg Sandwich 2

$6.00

braised greens, fried egg, cheese

Overnight Oats

$6.00

dates, oatmilk

Cured Fish + Bagel

$9.00

Iggy's Bagel, hardboiled eggs, house pickles, cream cheese

Iggy's Bagel + Cream Cheese

$4.00

Guava + Cheese Tart

$3.50

Toasted Ghee + Chiya Coffee Cake

$3.75

Currant Scones

$3.50

Cheddar + Chive Scone

$3.50

Honey Corn Muffin

$3.50

Fruit + yogurt our way

$5.00

Fruit Compote, Yogurt, Granola

Acai Bowl

$6.00

chia seeds, granola, fruit

Lunch

The Upham

$11.00

prosciutto, pickled pears, baby arugula, gojuchang dijonaise, smoked gouda, Iggy's seeded ficelle

Melanzane

$11.00

Marinated Eggplant, ricotta spread, Focaccia, baby arugula, smoked salt

CK BLT

$12.00

Seared confit pork belly, cilantro aioli, tomato, baby arugula, Iggy's white loaf

Yassa Chicken Salad

$9.50

yassa chicken, jicama, cabbage + carrot slaw, Sourdough

Justice for All

$7.00

Teddie peanut butter, CK pear jam, toasted Iggy's

Cured Fish Tartine

$12.00

Toasted Iggy's Rye, hardboiled eggs, house pickles, herb horseradish cream cheese

Jackfruit Bowl

$9.50

Jerk jackfruit, herb fonio, pickled veg, radish, herbs, tahini dressing

Seasonal Salad

$9.50

Small Plates

Okra

$11.00

Seared Okra, Masala Spiced Yogurt, Plantain Crumb

Jerk Jackfruit Sliders

$12.00

Pickled Red Onion, Coriander Aioli, Baby Arugula

Beef Kafta

$14.00

Yogurt Tahini, Cucumber Salad, Herb Garnish

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Orange, Spiced Almonds, Roasted Beets, House Ricotta, Tahini Vinaigrette

Plantain Chips

$6.00

Nido Sauce

Large Plates

Za'atar Brown Butter Trout

$24.00

Smoked Eggplant Puree, Tomato Salad + Green Onion Chimichurri

Jerk Roasted Duck

$26.00

Duck Leg, Rice + Peas, Pikliz

Roasted Eggplant

$19.00

Spiced Roasted Eggplant, Moroccan Style Couscous + Lemon Yogurt Tahini

Yassa Chicken

$21.00

Potato Curry Cake

$20.00

Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pear Cake

$12.00

Toffee Sauce, Caramelized Pear

Basque Cheesecake

$12.00

Orange Blossom Caramel

Pistachio Cardamom Ice Cream

$10.00

Shortbread

Beer

Jack’s Abby House Lager, MA

$6.00

Allagash White, ME

$6.00

Exhibit “A” Hair Raiser IPA, MA

$8.00

Peak IPA, ME

$7.00

Zero Gravity Conehead IPA, VT

$7.50

Notch session PILS, CT

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Wine

GL Maitre De Chai, Kierkegaard Chenin Blanc (Sonoma, CA)

$13.00

GL Fento Albarino 2020 (Rías Baixa, Spain)

$14.00

GL Dom. Reine Juliette Picpoul de Pinet (Languedoc-Roussillon, France)

$13.00

Maitre De Chai, Kierkegaard Chenin Blanc (Sonoma, CA)

$50.00

Fento Albarino 2020 (Rías Baixa, Spain)

$54.00

Dom. Reine Juliette Picpoul de Pinet (Languedoc-Roussillon, France)

$52.00

GL Crowley, Pinot Noir (Oregon, USA)

$14.00

GL Bichi No Sapiens 2019 (Tecate, Mexico)

$16.00

Crowley, Pinot Noir (Oregon, USA)

$54.00

Bichi No Sapiens 2019 (Tecate, Mexico)

$50.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

2oz amaretto 1 oz lemon juice small egg white dash Angostura bitters slice of lemon and cherry, for garnish Build all ingredients except bitters in shaker. Dry shake, then shake with ice. Strain into old fashioned/rocks glass over ice. Garnish and serve.

Aviation

Aviation

2 oz gin 1/4 oz creme de violette 1/2 oz maraschino liqueur 3/4 oz lemon juice cherry, for garnish egg white (optional) Build all ingredients in shaker. Shake and strain into stemmed cocktail glass. For egg white, dry shake, shake with ice, then strain. Serve up with cherry garnish.

Bees' Knees

Bees' Knees

2 oz gin 1/2 oz honey syrup 3/4 oz lemon juice lemon twist, for garnish Build ingredients in shaker. Shake and strain into stemmed cocktail glass. Express lemon peel over cocktail, running peel around the rim. Twist lemon peel for garnish and serve.

Bijou

Bijou

$7.00

1 1/2 oz gin 1 oz sweet vermouth 3/4 oz Green Chartreuse 2 dashes orange bitters cherry, for garnish (optional) Build cocktail in mixing glass. Fill halfway with ice and stir until well chilled, about 30 stirs/30 seconds. Strain into Nick and Nora glass and serve.

Bloody Mary

Boulevardier

Boulevardier

1 1/4 oz bourbon or rye (upon request) 1 oz Campari 1 oz sweet vermouth orange twist, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass. Fill halfway with ice and stir until chilled, about 30 stirs/30 seconds. Strain over large cube. Express orange peel over cocktail and garnish.

Champagne Cocktail

Champagne Cocktail

1 sugar cube / 1 barspoon sugar / 1/2 simple syrup (as available) 3 dashes Angostura bitters champagne or dry sparkling, to top Curly lemon peel, for garnish Add sugar or simple syrup to flute. Soak cube with Angostura. Slowly top up with Champagne or dry sparkling. Using a channel knife, peel lemon over glass and garnish with curly peel.

Clover Club

Clover Club

2 oz gin 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz raspberry syrup 1 egg white 3 raspberries, for garnish Build all ingredients in shaker. Dry shake, then shake with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Garnish with three skewered raspberries and serve.

Corn and Oil

Corn and Oil

2 oz blackstrap rum or aged Bajan rum 3 dashes Angostura bitters 1/2 oz falernum 1/2 oz lime juice lime wedge, for garnish Build rum, falernum, lime and bitters in old fashioned glass. Stir to combine or float rum for a layered look. Garnish with lime wedge. (Can be shaken, upon request)

Cosmopolitan

1 1/2 oz vodka or citrus vodka 3/4 oz orange liqueur 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cranberry juice 1/2 oz simple syrup (optional, for added sweetness) Build all ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled. Strain into stemmed cocktail glass. Garnish with lemon or lime twist, or lime wedge and serve.

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

2 oz rum 3/4 simple syrup 1 oz lime juice lime twist, wheel or wedge, for garnish (optional) Build ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled. Single strain, avoiding ice chips, into stemmed cocktail glass and serve immediately.

Dark 'N Stormy

1 1/2 oz Pusser's or Goslings Rum 1/2 oz simple syrup, Ginger Beer lime wheel, for garnish Add lime juice and simple syrup to a highball or tall glass with ice. Top with ginger beer, then float rum. Garnish with lime wheel and serve.

Death in the Afternoon

Death in the Afternoon

1 1/2 oz absinthe Champagne or dry sparkling, to top Pour absinthe into coupe. Top slowly with Champagne or dry sparkling and serve.

Gimlet

Gimlet

2 oz gin (or vodka, upon request) 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup 3/4 oz Rose's Lime Juice, alternatively (if available and upon request) lime wheel, for garnish Build ingredients in shaker. Shake until chilled and strain, served up or in the rocks upon request). Garnish with lime wheel.

Greyhound

2 oz vodka or gin grapefruit juice, to top lime wheel, for garnish Build cocktail directly in glass over ice. Garnish with lime wheel and serve.

Hemingway Daiquiri

Hemingway Daiquiri

2 oz white rum 1/2 oz maraschino liqueur 1/2 grapefruit juice 3/4 oz lime juice lime wheel or cherry, for garnish Build ingredients in shaker. Fill with ice and shake until chilled. Serve up in stemmed cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel or cherry.

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

2 oz whiskey, scotch, brandy or brown liquor 1/2 oz honey syrup 1/2 oz lemon juice 8oz hot water lemon wheel or wedge, clove, star anise, and cinnamon stick, for garnish (as available) Build ingredients in warmed mug. Skewer lemon wheel or wedge, and stick cloves into lemon. Drop star anise and cinna

Hurricane

Hurricane

2 oz light rum 1 teaspoon grenadine 1/2 ounce passion fruit puree 1/2 ounce simple syrup 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed orange half wheel and cherry, for garnish Build all ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled and strain into a Hurricane glass over crushed ice. Garnish with orange and cherry.

Jungle Bird

1 1/2 oz blackstrap rum 3/4 oz Campari 1 1/2 oz pineapple juice 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz demerara syrup pineapple leaves or wedge, for garnish Build all ingredients in shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple fronds or wedge.

Lemon Drop

2 oz vodka 1/2 oz orange liqueur 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz simple syrup sugared rim (at guests' request) lemon twist garnish, optional Build ingredients in shaker. Shake until well chilled. Strain into coupe or stemmed cocktail glass. Garnish as requested. To sugar rim, run cut lemon wedge around rim of glass. Dust with sugar, rotating the glass.

Long Island Iced Tea

3/4 oz vodka 3/4 oz gin 3/4 oz rum 3/4 oz tequila 3/4 oz triple sec / orange liqueur 3/4 oz simple syrup 3/4 oz lemon juice coke, to top lemon wedge, for garnish Build all ingredients except coke in shaker. Short shake with ice. Strain over ice into Collins glass. Top with soda and garnish with lemon wedge.

Mai Tai

1 1/2 oz white rum 3/4 oz orange curaçao 3/4 oz lime juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 oz orgeat 1/2 oz dark rum lime wheel, for garnish mint sprig, for garnish Build all ingredients except for dark rum in shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Float dark rum on top and garnish with mint and lime.

Manhattan

2 oz rye or bourbon 1 oz sweet vermouth dash of angostura bitters cherry, for garnish Build all ingredients in mixing glass. Fill glass with ice and stir until chilled, about 30 rotations. Strain into stemmed cocktail glass and garnish with skewered cherry.

Margarita

2 oz blanco tequila 1/4 oz simple syrup 1/2 oz orange liqueur 1 oz lime juice salt or sugar rim, as requested lime wheel or wedge, for garnish Build all ingredients in cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and short shake, just to incorporate. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. For salt or sugared rim, run a cut lime wedge around the rim of the glass. Dust with sugar or salt. Garnish with lime.

Martini

STANDARD RECIPE: 2 oz gin 1 oz dry vermouth 3 olives, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass and stir. Serve in martini glass, garnished with 3 olives. MODS: Dry: 1/2 oz vermouth Extra Dry: no vermouth Dirty: 1/2 oz brine Extra Dirty: 1 oz brine In and Out: Swirl vermouth in glass, then discard before pouring gin. Gin can be substituted with vodka Olives can be substituted with a lemon twist

Mimosa

2 oz orange juice (or other juice/puree if available) Sparkling white wine, to top Pour juice directly into glass. Top with sparkling wine and serve.

Mint Julep

2 oz bourbon 1/2 oz rich simple syrup 6-8 Mint leaves Mint and berries, for garnish Muddle syrup and mint in julep cup. Add bourbon and crushed ice, and stir. Top with crushed ice and garnish.

Mojito

2oz white rum 1/2 oz simple syrup 3/4oz lime juice 6 mint leaves Seltzer or soda, to top Mint bundle or lime, for garnish Muddle mint and syrup in Collins or highball glass. Add lime juice, rum and ice. Stir, then top with ice and seltzer. Garnish with mint and lime.

Moscow Mule

2oz vodka 1oz lime juice ginger beer, to top lime, for garnish Build ingredients in copper mug or old fashioned glass. Fill with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wheel. Sub ginger beer for 1 oz ginger syrup and selzer/soda water.

Negroni

3/4oz gin 3/4oz Campari 3/4 sweet vermouth orange twist, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir, about 30 seconds. Strain over large cube or rocks in old fashioned glass. Garnish with expressed orange peel.

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

1 1/2oz reposado tequila 1/2oz mezcal 1/4oz agave 2 dashes Angostura bitters flamed orange peel, for garnish Build ingredients in mixing glass or directly in chilled old fashioned glass. Add ice and stir. Peel a wide, but not too thick, strip of orange peel. Holding the peel over the glass widthwide between your fingers, use a lighter or match to heat the peel. After a few seconds, squeeze the peel, expressing its oils and smoke over the glass. Rim the glass with the peel, skin side down. Drop peel in glass and serve,

Old Fashioned

Paloma

Paper Plane

Pegu Club

Penecillin

Pimm's Cup

Pimm's Cup

2 oz Pimm's No. 1 1/2 oz lemon juice ginger ale, to top mint, cucumber, lemon, orange, and berries, for garnish (as avaialble) Build cocktail directly in highball, footed, or stemmed glass over ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish.

Pornstar Martini

Queen's Park Swizzle

Ramos Gin Fizz

Rob Roy

Saturn

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Three Dots and a Dash

Tipperary

Tom Collins

Toronto

Vesper

Vieux Carré

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Spirits List

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Specials

Special Sample

$10.00

Jerk Jackfruit Sliders

$11.00

Jerk is a prevailing combination of the different spices that were going through the silk road and became a staple in the Caribbean. Pairing the tropical jackfruit and jerk is our way of saying "hello" from the islands.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Comfort Kitchen is a cafe by day and a restaurant by night, celebrating the flavors and ingredients of the African diaspora — global comfort food — connected from Asia to the Americas. We are a Black-owned, immigrant-owned, and woman-owned business.

