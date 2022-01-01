Chicken pitas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Saloniki
Saloniki
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte - Boston Bakery
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Chicken Pita
|$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.