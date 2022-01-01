Quesadillas in Boston

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

*May be raw or undercooked

The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.

Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

