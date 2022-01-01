Quesadillas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve quesadillas
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Quesadilla
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, Cheese, Sour cream and Guac + choice of protein + two topping
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Veggie & Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar & jack cheese
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$13.00
Roasted corn, avocado & black bean salsa w/ sour cream & salsa
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, jack
Renegade's Pub-
1004 Bennington St, Boston
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Pork Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$15.00
braised chicken, black beans, dirty cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, sour cream, dragon lady sauce
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Maverick House Tavern
154 Maverick Street, Boston
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Freshly grilled chicken breast, sautéed peppers and onions, Pico de Gaillo, cheddar Jack Cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla, finished on the grill and served with sour cream.
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.50
Grilled chicken with cheddar & jack cheeses, black beans,
onion, tomato, and a homemade chipotle salsa.
Grilled in a flour tortilla
|Portabella Quesadilla
|$14.50
Fresh baby spinach & portabella mushrooms with onion,
cheddar & jack cheeses, tomato, and garlic.
Grilled in a flour tortilla
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
chicken and cheese grilled in a flour tortilla.
|Huitla Quesadilla
|$13.00
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|ALBONDIGAS QUESADILLAS
|$11.00
|CHEESE QUESADILLAS
|$10.00
|CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
chihuahua + cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.50
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$10.25
|Steak Quesadillas
|$12.50
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$3.25
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
|$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Carnitas Quesadilla
|$8.95
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Super Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$9.95
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla (V)
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Boloco
1080 Boylston St, Boston
|Goloco Quesadilla
|$8.75
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
|Modern Mexican Quesadilla
|$8.75
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Beef Quesadilla
|$12.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Three Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
Salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|BARBACOA QUESADILLA (SHREDDED BEEF)
|$11.00
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans & avocado
|PLAIN QUESADILLA
|$5.00
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA (STEAK)
|$11.00
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with guacamole & salsa pasilla
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$9.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Cheese only Quesadilla
|$6.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
|Super Quesadilla
|$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Burro Birria Quesadilla
|$16.00
adobo braised beef, tres quesos, pico de gallo,
sour cream, adobo dipping salsa
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$8.00
griddle flour tortilla with tres quesos and choice of protein, served with watermelon, half corn cob and beans
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Super Quesadilla
|$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
|Cheese only Quesadilla
|$6.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$9.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Yellow Door Taqueria
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Teddy's on the Hill
9 Bowdoin St, Boston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar & monetary jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
|Pork Quesadilla
|$16.00
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar & monetary jack cheese, sour cream
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, scallions, blue cheese dressing
Boloco
283 Longwood Ave, Boston
|Modern Mexican Quesadilla
|$8.75
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
