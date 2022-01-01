Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve quesadillas

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.49
Flour tortilla, Cheese, Sour cream and Guac + choice of protein + two topping
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Veggie & Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
More about Penguin Pizza
Item pic

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar & jack cheese
Southwest Quesadilla$13.00
Roasted corn, avocado & black bean salsa w/ sour cream & salsa
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, jack
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla
More about Dudley Cafe
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$8.00
Pork Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$15.00
braised chicken, black beans, dirty cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, sour cream, dragon lady sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$10.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Maverick House Tavern

154 Maverick Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.00
Freshly grilled chicken breast, sautéed peppers and onions, Pico de Gaillo, cheddar Jack Cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla, finished on the grill and served with sour cream.
More about Maverick House Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
Grilled chicken with cheddar & jack cheeses, black beans,
onion, tomato, and a homemade chipotle salsa.
Grilled in a flour tortilla
Portabella Quesadilla$14.50
Fresh baby spinach & portabella mushrooms with onion,
cheddar & jack cheeses, tomato, and garlic.
Grilled in a flour tortilla
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
chicken and cheese grilled in a flour tortilla.
Huitla Quesadilla$13.00
More about Casa Romero
Tavitas image

 

Tavitas

640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.99
More about Tavitas
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ALBONDIGAS QUESADILLAS$11.00
CHEESE QUESADILLAS$10.00
CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA$12.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Yellow Door Taqueria image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
chihuahua + cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.50
Chicken Quesadillas$10.25
Steak Quesadillas$12.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$3.25
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Regular Carnitas Quesadilla$8.95
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Super Al Pastor Quesadilla$9.95
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
More about Anna's Taqueria
DeLux Cafe image

 

DeLux Cafe

100 Chandler St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
More about DeLux Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla (V)$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Boloco image

 

Boloco

1080 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goloco Quesadilla$8.75
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Modern Mexican Quesadilla$8.75
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
More about Boloco
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Beef Quesadilla$12.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Three Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream
More about Club Cafe
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BARBACOA QUESADILLA (SHREDDED BEEF)$11.00
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans & avocado
PLAIN QUESADILLA$5.00
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA (STEAK)$11.00
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with guacamole & salsa pasilla
More about La Neta
Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Cheese only Quesadilla$6.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burro Birria Quesadilla$16.00
adobo braised beef, tres quesos, pico de gallo,
sour cream, adobo dipping salsa
Kid's Quesadilla$8.00
griddle flour tortilla with tres quesos and choice of protein, served with watermelon, half corn cob and beans
More about Burro Bar
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Quesadilla$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Cheese only Quesadilla$6.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
Boloco image

 

Boloco

50 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
More about Boloco
Yellow Door Taqueria image

 

Yellow Door Taqueria

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar & monetary jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Pork Quesadilla$16.00
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar & monetary jack cheese, sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, scallions, blue cheese dressing
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Boloco image

 

Boloco

283 Longwood Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Modern Mexican Quesadilla$8.75
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
More about Boloco
Item pic

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$15.00
cheddar & jack cheese, cast iron roasted onions & poblanos, cilantro lime crema, choice of all natural pulled chicken, pulled pork, or burnt ends
More about Sweet Cheeks Q

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chocolate Cake

Roasted Beet Salad

Breakfast Pizza

Blt Sandwiches

Blueberry Pies

Cobbler

Curry Chicken

Maki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston