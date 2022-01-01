Rice balls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve rice balls
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
567 Bennington St, Boston
|Meat- Rice Ball
|$5.75
More about Yunnan Kitchen 彩云之南
Yunnan Kitchen 彩云之南
1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston
|鹤顶红 Hand-made Sticky Rice Meat Balls
|$15.00
Seasoned minced pork wrapped with sticky rice. Steamed to perfection. Topped with goji berry.
|鬼吹灯之牛打滚 Devil Sweet Sticky Rice Ball
|$0.00
Famous local snack of 大理巍山 Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County. Contains soy beans, peanuts, sesame, white sugar, & glutinous rice flour!
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.