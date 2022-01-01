Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice balls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve rice balls

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering image

 

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

567 Bennington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meat- Rice Ball$5.75
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Item pic

 

Yunnan Kitchen 彩云之南

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
鹤顶红 Hand-made Sticky Rice Meat Balls$15.00
Seasoned minced pork wrapped with sticky rice. Steamed to perfection. Topped with goji berry.
鬼吹灯之牛打滚 Devil Sweet Sticky Rice Ball$0.00
Famous local snack of 大理巍山 Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County. Contains soy beans, peanuts, sesame, white sugar, & glutinous rice flour!
More about Yunnan Kitchen 彩云之南

