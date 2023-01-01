Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Main pic

 

Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st

53 State st, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb Wrap$14.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Fresh Avocado with Mayo Wrapped.
More about Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa- Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
81 Grilled Chicken Wrap Plate$13.95
BÁNH HỎI GÀ NƯỚNG - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
More about Pho Hoa- Dorchester
Main pic

 

53 Online Ordering - 53 State Street

53 State Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb Wrap$14.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Fresh Avocado with Mayo Wrapped.
More about 53 Online Ordering - 53 State Street
Cafe Services image

 

Café Services @ Baupost

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap with Tomato, Cheddar, Iceberg/Romaine, Creamy Avocado & Poblano Dressing$0.00
Please come up to the dining room and grab a sandwich to-go!
More about Café Services @ Baupost
Restaurant banner

 

Olga's Kafe - 206 W Broadway

206 W Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Olga's Kafe - 206 W Broadway

