Grilled chicken wraps in Boston

Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st
53 State st, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Wrap
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Fresh Avocado with Mayo Wrapped.
Pho Hoa- Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|81 Grilled Chicken Wrap Plate
|$13.95
BÁNH HỎI GÀ NƯỚNG - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
Café Services @ Baupost
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Wrap with Tomato, Cheddar, Iceberg/Romaine, Creamy Avocado & Poblano Dressing
|$0.00
Please come up to the dining room and grab a sandwich to-go!
