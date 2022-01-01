Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sauce on Bowdoin

203 Bowdoin St

Dorchester, MA 02122

Soda

Ginger ale

Coke

Diet Coke

Iced tea

Fanta grape

Fanta orange

Coke zero

Sprite

Lemonade Minute Maid

Powerade

$3.00

Core power protein Vanilla

$3.00

Gold peak tea

Juice

Apple juice

$2.00

Cranberry grape

$2.00

Cranberry apple raspberry

$2.00

Water

Smart water

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$1.00

Vitamin water

Xxx

$3.00

Focus

$3.00

Power C

$3.00

Milk

Chocolate milk

$2.00

Powerade

Mountain Berry Blast

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Mini Calzones

Mini Calzone Buff

$4.75

Mini Calzone Stk

$4.75

Subs/Wraps

Italian Sub

$7.25+

American

$7.25+

Ham & Cheese

$7.25+

Turkey

$7.25+

Tuna

$7.25+

Cheeseburger

$7.25+

B.L.T.

$7.25+

Sausage Pep, On

$7.25+

Veal

$7.25+

Salami

$7.25+

Meatless

$7.25+

Meatball

$7.25+

HamEgg&Cheese

$7.75+

Steak&Cheese

$7.75+

Steak&Onions

$7.75+

Steak & Peppers

$7.75+

Steak&Mushrooms

$7.75+

SteakBomb

$8.00+

Steak Tip

$8.50+

Pastrami

$7.50+

ChickenCutlet

$7.75+

ChickenParm

$7.75+

Grilled Chic

$7.75+

Fish sub

$7.75+

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Sand

$5.50

Chicken Cut Sand

$5.50

Hot Dog

$5.50

Bacon Cheesburger Sand

$6.50

Cheeseburger egg sand

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sand

$4.50

Grilled Cheese W/ Tomato Sand

$5.00

Grilled Cheese W/Tomato Bac Sand

$5.95

Gilled Chicken Sand

$5.50

Fish Sand

$5.50

Ham cheese Sand

$5.50

Turkey cheese sand

$5.50

Gyros sand

$7.00

Tuna Sand

$5.50

Ham Egg Cheese Sand

$5.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sand

$5.50

Fried chicken sandwich

$4.00

Jerk chicken taco

$3.00

Club Sandwiches

Cheesburger club

$10.75

Turkey Club

$10.75

Grilled Chic Club

$10.75

Tuna Club

$10.75

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.75

Dinners

Gyro dinners

$11.50

Wing ding dinner

$11.50+

Buffalo Chic dinner

$11.50+

BBq Chic Dinner

$11.50+

Steak Tip Dinner (8 pcs)

$12.50

Chick fing dinner (6 pc)

$11.50

Fish chip Din (5pcs)

$11.50

Shrimp Din

$13.50

Clam Din

$13.50

Scallop din

$14.50

Fish Platter din

$17.50

Beef & Egg Din

$13.50

Chicken kabob din

$12.50

Fresh Wing Dinner

$11.50+

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti Meatball Dinner

$8.95

Spaghetti Sausage Dinner

$8.95

Spaghetti Veal Dinner

$8.95

Spaghetti Chicken Cuttlet Dinner

$8.95

Spaghetti Grilled Chicken Broccoli Dinner

$12.95

Spaghetti Shrimp Dinner

$12.95

Spaghetti Chicken Broccoli Shrimp Alfredo Dinner

$16.95

Spaghetti Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.95

Spaghetti Steak Tip Dinner

$12.95

Spaghetti Chicken Veggie Dinner

$13.95

Spaghetti Shrimp Veggie Dinner

$15.95

Ziti Meatball Dinner

$8.95

Ziti Sausage Dinner

$8.95

Ziti Veal Dinner

$8.95

Ziti Chicken Cuttlet Dinner

$8.95

Ziti Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Dinner

$12.95

Ziti Shrimp Dinner

$12.95

Ziti Chicken Broccoli Shrimp Alfredo Dinner

$16.95

Ziti Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.95

Ziti Steak Tip Dinner

$12.95

Ziti Chicken Veggie Dinner

$13.95

Ziti Shrimp Veggie Dinner

$15.95

Salads

garden S

$8.50

Greek S

$9.50

Ceasar S

$8.50

Tuna S

$10.95

Chef S

$10.95

Antipasto S

$10.95

Grilled Chic S

$10.95

Grilled Chic Caesar S

$10.95

Grilled Chic Broc S

$11.95

Grilled Chic W/ Feta S

$11.95

Pasta S

$9.95

Steak Tip S

$12.95

Steak tip W/ shrimp S

$15.95

Build a salad

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

OnionRings

$4.50

CurlyFries

$5.50

SpicyFries

$5.50

Sweatpotatoesfries

$5.50

Mozzarella sticks

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Cheesy Fries

$6.50

Cheesy Fries W/ Bacon

$7.50

Scallops

$15.99

Shrimp

$15.99+

Clam Strips

$15.99

WingDing

$7.50+

Fresh Wings

$7.50+

Chicken Fingers

$8.05+

Garlic bread

$1.50

Side Salads

$2.50

Sauce

$0.75

Fish (7)

$11.95

Steak tips (9)

$12.95

Quesadilla

Quesadilla steak

$9.50

Quesadilla Chicken

$9.50

Quesadilla Hamburger

$9.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$2.50

Chocolate cake

$2.50

Oreo Cake

$2.50

Cheese Cake

$2.50

Baklava

$2.50

Vanilla cone

$2.25

Vanilla cup

$3.25

Vanilla Milk Shake

$4.25

Straw Cone

$2.25

Straw Cup

$3.25

Straw Milk Shake

$4.25

Choco Cone

$2.25

Choco Cup

$3.25

Choco Milk Shake

$4.25

Cookies Cre Cone

$2.25

Cookies Cre Cup

$3.25

Cookies Cre Milk Shake

$4.25

Coffee Cone

$2.25

CoffeeCup

$3.25

Coffee Milkshake

$4.25

Fried dough

$3.95

Omlettes

Omelettes Cheese

$7.50

Omelettes Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Omelettes Western

$9.50

Omelettes Greek

$9.50

Specials

Cheeseburger Spec

$7.50

Fish Spec

$7.50

Ham & Cheese Spec

$7.50

Hot Dog Spec

$7.50

Chic Fingers Spec

$7.50

Tuna Spec

$7.50

Grilled Chic Spec

$7.50

Turkey Spec

$7.50

Wing Ding Spec

$7.50

Cutlet Spec

$7.50

Daily piz spec 5-7 sun -thur

$9.50

4 for 4

$4.00

Any sub +

$10.50

Any basket + 20z

$9.50

12pc wingding + 20z

$10.95

Slider

$1.50

Mini calzone + can

$5.00

Chips

Lays

$0.75

Doritos

$0.75

Wraps

Italian Wrap

$7.25+

American Wrap

$7.25+

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$7.25+

Turkey Wrap

$7.25+

Tuna Wrap

$7.25+

Cheeseburger Wrap

BLT Wrap

Sausage, Pepper & Onions Wrap

Veal Wrap

Salami Wrap

Meatball Wrap

Ham, Egg & Cheese Wrap

Steak & Cheese Wrap

Steak & Onions Wrap

Steak & Peppers Wrap

Steak & Mushrooms Wrap

Steak Bomb Wrap

Steak Tip Wrap

Pastrami Wrap

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

Chicken Parm Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Fish Wrap

Tacos

Jerk chicken tacos

$3.00

Fish taco

10"

10" Pizza (copy)

$7.25

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$9.25

10" House Special Pizza

$12.50

10" veggie

$11.50

16"

16" Pizza

$11.95

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95

16" House Special Pizza

$16.95

16” veggie combo

$15.95

16” Meat combo

$15.95

22"

22" Pizza

$14.95

22" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

22" House Special Pizza

$26.95

22" Veggie Combo

Gourmet

10" Steak Pizza

$12.00

10" Chicken Pizza

$12.00

10" Buffalo Chic Pizza

$12.00

10" BBQ Chic Pizza

$12.00

10" Mexican Pizza

$13.95

10" ChicBrocAlfredo Pizza

$13.50

10" Philly Steak Pizza

$12.95

10" Chicken Philly Pizza

$12.95

10" Village Pizza

$12.50

10" Island Pizza

$12.95

10" Mythos Pizza

$12.95

10" Olympic Pizza

$12.95

10" Chicken Jalapeno Pizza

$12.95

10” tuna pizza

$13.00

16" Steak Pizza

$14.95

16" Chicken Pizza

$14.95

16" Buffalo Chic Pizza

$14.95

16" BBQ Chic Pizza

$14.95

16" Mexican Pizza

$16.95

16" ChicBrocAlfredo Pizza

$16.95

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$16.95

16" Chicken Philly Pizza

$16.95

16" Village Pizza

$15.95

16" Island Pizza

$16.95

16" Mythos Pizza

$16.95

16" Olympic Pizza

$16.95

16" Chicken Jalapeno Pizza

$16.95

16” Meat lovers

$15.95

22" Steak Pizza

$18.95

22" Chicken Pizza

$18.95

22" Buffalo Chic Pizza

$18.95

22" BBQ Chic Pizza

$18.95

22" Mexican Pizza

$20.95

22" ChicBrocAlfredo Pizza

$20.95

22" Philly Steak Pizza

$20.95

22" Chicken Philly Pizza

$20.95

22" Village Pizza

$20.95

22" Island Pizza

$20.95

22" Mythos Pizza

$20.95

22" Olympic Pizza

$20.95

22" Chicken Jalapeno Pizza

$20.95

Slices

Cheese

$2.50

Pepperoni

$3.00

Speciality slices

$3.50

Slice deals

Specialty slice + can

$4.50

2 cheese + can

$6.00

2 pepp + can

$7.00

Specials

2 lg cheese pizza

$19.95

Lg cheese / 12 wings / 2lt soda

$20.95

2 Sm cheese

$12.00

Family meal

$36.99

Lg cheese 20z

$14.95

Family meal

Family meal

$36.99

cheese calzone

10 calzone

$7.25

16 calzone

$11.95

22 calzone

$14.95

hawaiian calzone

10 Hawaiian calzone

$9.25

16 Hawaiian calzone

$13.95

22 Hawaiian calzone

$19.00

meat Combo calzone

10 meat combo calzone

$11.50

16 meat combo calzone

$15.95

22 meat combo calzone

$25.95

house special calzone

10 house calzone

$12.50

16 house calzone

$16.50

22 house calzone

$26.95

steak calzone

10 steak calzone

$12.00

16 steak calzone

$14.95

22 steak calzone

$18.95

chicken calzone

10 chicken calzone

$12.00

16 chicken calzone

$14.95

22 Chicken calzone

$18.95

buffalo chicken calzone

10 buffalo ch calzone

$12.00

16 buffalo ch calzone

$14.95

22 buffalo ch calzone

$18.95

bbq chicken calzone

10 bbq chicken calzone

$12.00

16 bbq chicken calzone

$14.95

22 bbq chicken calzone

$18.95

mexican calzone

10 Mexican calzone

$13.95

16 Mexican calzone

$16.95

22 Mexican calzone

$20.95

chicken broccoli alfredo calzone

10 chic bro alfredo calzone

$13.50

16 chic bro alfredo calzone

$16.95

22 chic bro alfredo calzone

$20.95

philly steak calzone

10 philly steak calzone

$12.95

16 philly steak calzone

$16.95

22 philly steak calzone

$20.95

chicken philly calzone

10 chicken philly calzone

$12.95

16 chicken philly calzone

$16.95

22 chicken philly calzone

$20.95

village pizza calzone

10 village calzone

$12.50

16 village calzone

$15.95

22 village calzone

$20.95

island calzone

10 island calzone

$12.95

16 island calzone

$16.95

22 island calzone

$20.95

mythos calzone

10 mythos calzone

$12.95

16 mythos calzone

$16.95

22 Mythos calzone

$20.95

chicken jalapeno calzone

10 chicken jalapeño calzone

$12.95

16 Chicken Jalepeno Calzone

$16.95

22 chicken jalepeno Calzone

$21.95

chicken broccoli ziti alfredo calzone

chic broc cal

$14.50+

Coffee

10oz

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 Bowdoin St, Dorchester, MA 02122

Directions

Gallery
Sauce on Bowdoin image
Sauce on Bowdoin image
Sauce on Bowdoin image

