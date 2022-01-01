Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
47 Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
47 Chicken Noodle Soup
Pho Ga - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle
More about Max's Deli Café
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$13.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
More about Mela
Cobblestones image

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle
More about Cobblestones
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.95
More about Shun's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

417 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Noodles Sesame Sauce With Chicken Shreds 麻酱鸡丝凉面$8.95
More about Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

