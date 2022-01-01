Chicken noodles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle
|$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|47 Chicken Noodle Soup
Pho Ga - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Chicken Noodle
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$13.95
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.95
