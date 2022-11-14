Thazia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
23 Drydock Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Donations and Gift Cards - Flour Bakery + Cafe
No Reviews
1 Design Center Place Boston, MA 02210
View restaurant