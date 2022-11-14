Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thazia

review star

No reviews yet

23 Drydock Avenue

Boston, MA 02210

Order Again

Popular Items

Szechuan Chili
Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl
IDB

Ramen

IDB

IDB

$14.00

Thai Style Pork Bone Soup with Ramen, Chashu, Wonton, Scallions, crispy shallots, Japanese seaweed.

Mi Soul

Mi Soul

$14.00

Japanese Miso with our Thai style pork bone soup, Ramen, Chicken, Seaweed, Scallions

Ten Yum

Ten Yum

$14.00

Tom Yum Ramen, Shrimp Tempura, Crispy Shallot, Lime, Cilantro.

Szechuan Chili

Szechuan Chili

$14.00

Ramen, Szechuan Chili Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Scallions, Cucumber, and Crispy Garlic.

Kare

$14.00

Rice Bowl

Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl

Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Battered fried chicken with spicy Szechuan chili sauce, mayonnaise, served with seasoned rice, cucumber, carrots, Corn, Crispy Shallots, purple cabbage, edamame and scallions.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

Japanese style crispy chicken Karaage with sweet soy sauce, mayonnaise served with seasoned rice, Crispy Shallot, cucumber, carrots, cabbage, edamame and scallions.

Sweet Chili Tofu Rice Bowl

Sweet Chili Tofu Rice Bowl

$14.00

Japanese diced tofu with sweet chili, mayonnaise, served with seasoned rice, cucumber, carrots, Corn, purple cabbage,Crispy Shallot edamame seaweed, sesame, and scallions.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$16.00Out of stock

Atlantic salmon with umami shoyu flavor, mayonnaise, served with seasoned rice, cucumber, carrots, Corn, Crispy Shallot, purple cabbage, edamame seaweed, sesame, and scallions.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, with umami shoyu flavor, mayonnaise served with seasoned rice, cucumber, carrots, Corn, Crispy Shallot, purple cabbage, edamame seaweed, sesame, and scallions.

Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl

$16.00

Soup on side

$3.00

Snacks

Fried Pork Gyoza

$6.00

Veggie Gyoza

$6.00

Shumai

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

23 Drydock Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

