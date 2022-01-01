Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve egg rolls

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Spring Rolls$9.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
1 Fried Egg Rolls (2) image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
79 Grilled Sliced Pork and Egg Roll Vermicelli$12.50
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
1 Fried Egg Rolls (2)$4.95
Cha Gio - Hot crispy egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, taro, shiitake mushrooms and vermicelli noodle. Served with sweet fish sauce.
105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate$11.95
Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
More about Boston Burger Company
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$12.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of hot honey sauce.
Egg Rolls$12.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & Cheddar cheese - served with hot honey sauce for dipping.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK & CHEESE EGG ROLLS$9.00
pub cheese
More about Local 149
THE KENMORE image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

THE KENMORE

476 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$9.95
More about THE KENMORE

