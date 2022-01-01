Egg rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve egg rolls
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Egg Spring Rolls
|$9.00
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|79 Grilled Sliced Pork and Egg Roll Vermicelli
|$12.50
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
|1 Fried Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.95
Cha Gio - Hot crispy egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, taro, shiitake mushrooms and vermicelli noodle. Served with sweet fish sauce.
|105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate
|$11.95
Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Egg Rolls
|$12.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of hot honey sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|STEAK & CHEESE EGG ROLLS
|$9.00
pub cheese
