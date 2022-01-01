Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve bisque

Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn and Red Pepper Bisque$8.00
creamy roasted corn and red pepper soup
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sons of Boston

19 Union St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque Bowl$13.00
Creamy and salty bisque flavored by Maine lobster and topped with fresh picked lobster meat
More about Sons of Boston
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque
More about Max's Deli Café
Cup of Lobster Bisque image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup of Lobster Bisque$12.00
Creamy, tomato & lobster based soup
More about The Barking Crab
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$8.00
Hearty roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, chives; topped with croutons
More about Lower Mills Tavern
224 Boston Street image

FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston Street

224 Boston St, Boston

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$8.00
More about 224 Boston Street
Maine Lobster Bisque image

 

Mooo - Boston

15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Bisque$21.00
brandy, cognac, butter fleuron
More about Mooo - Boston
Cobblestones image

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butternut Bisque
More about Cobblestones
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOBSTER BISQUE$14.00
mascarpone, chervil
More about Alcove
Item pic

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$5.75
More about Deja Brew
Parish Cafe & Bar image

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TOMATO BISQUE - TOGO$8.95
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$10.00
lobster, crème fraîche, puff pastry
More about State Street Provisions

