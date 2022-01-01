Bisque in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve bisque
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Corn and Red Pepper Bisque
|$8.00
creamy roasted corn and red pepper soup
Sons of Boston
19 Union St, Boston
|Lobster Bisque Bowl
|$13.00
Creamy and salty bisque flavored by Maine lobster and topped with fresh picked lobster meat
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Lobster Bisque
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Cup of Lobster Bisque
|$12.00
Creamy, tomato & lobster based soup
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Tomato Bisque
|$8.00
Hearty roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, chives; topped with croutons
Mooo - Boston
15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston
|Maine Lobster Bisque
|$21.00
brandy, cognac, butter fleuron
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$14.00
mascarpone, chervil
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|TOMATO BISQUE - TOGO
|$8.95
