Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI & CHEESE ENCHILADAS$11.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Banner pic

 

Chilacates - South Boston - Southie

69 L Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$0.00
More about Chilacates - South Boston - Southie
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano - Boston

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
More about Rosa Mexicano - Boston
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway - 92 Peterborough St

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$6.50
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway - 92 Peterborough St

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Honey Chicken

Salmon Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Brownies

Lasagna

Noodle Soup

Cheese Fries

Dumpling Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (685 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston