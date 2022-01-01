Pulled pork sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Honey Heat Pull Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Smoked pork pulled with house apple slaw, Nashville BBQ sauce and honey drizzle. Served on an onion roll.
Maverick House Tavern
154 Maverick Street, Boston
|Pulled pork sandwich
|$15.00
House made pulled pork, served on a brioche bun with southern style cold slaw
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tasty BBQ
417 Washington Street, Boston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce, and two sides.
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.50
The classic. Pulled Pork on a potato bun with your choice of side.
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
all natural duroc pork, SCQ spice rub, 14 hour smoke, served on a bulkie roll, choice of one scoop
