Cheesecake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cheesecake
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Carpenter's Cheesecake
|$9.00
pistachio crumble, vanilla cheesecake, topped with salted caramel
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Fried Cheesecake
|$7.50
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$9.00
Topped with strawberry or blueberry coulis
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$9.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|NY CHEESECAKE
|$14.00
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Red Velvet Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
|Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Pecan Turtle Cheesecake
|$11.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Fudge, Pecans
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Baked Cheesecake
|$10.00
Rich and creamy baked cheesecake with berry coulis
|Baked Cheesecake
|$10.00
Rich and creamy baked cheesecake with berry coulis
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Coconut Delight Cheesecake
|$8.00
Shortbread Cookie, Cheesecake filled with Coconut Caramel topped with drizzle of Chocolate
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Cheesecake
|$4.00
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
|$8.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Compote, Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream
|Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
|$11.00
Graham Cracker, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Candied Pecans, Fudge Sauce, Salted Caramel
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake
|$12.00
Cafe Landwer
900 Beacon Street, Boston
|Baked Cheesecake
|$10.00
Rich and creamy baked cheesecake with berry coulis
|Baked Cheesecake
|$10.00
Rich and creamy baked cheesecake with berry coulis
