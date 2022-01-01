Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve burritos

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, guac, sour cream, cheese + choice of protein
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito
More about Dudley Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, shredded cheddar, grilled peppers, onions and cheesy hash browns wrapped in flour tortilla and griddled, topped with pico de gallo and served with molassess baked black beans
More about Cunard Tavern
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burritos
12 inch Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, jalapenos, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
3d0c11b6-74d7-4875-8bac-aa55a2530600 image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwestern Breakfast Burrito*$10.95
Scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, onion,
refried beans, tortilla chips, and cheddar
wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Breakfast Burrito*$10.95
Scrambled eggs with mushroom, avocado, onion,
and cheddar wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Served with a side of fresh salsa
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Tavitas image

 

Tavitas

640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$9.99
More about Tavitas
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Assorted Flour Wraps with Cheese.
Gluten Free Wraps Available.
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Mission Breakfast Burrito image

 

Mike & Patty's Boston

12 Church Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mission Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
More about Mike & Patty's Boston
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, chorizo, fried potatoes, peppers & onions, avocado, cheese, and chipotle sour cream in a flour tortilla.
**Allergen note: our kitchen currently uses peanut oil in our fryer.
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Super Super Carnitas Burrito$18.90
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Al Pastor Burrito$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
More about Anna's Taqueria
Breakfast Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
More about South End Buttery
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Burrito Bowls
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Beef Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Elote (Mexican Street Corn) Burrito image

 

Boloco

1080 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Elote (Street Corn) Burrito$8.25
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Classic Mexican Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
More about Boloco
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Steak Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BARBACOA BURRITO (SHREDDED BEEF)$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
AL PASTOR BURRITO (MARINATED PORK)$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about La Neta
Burrito image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos$10.25
Burrito$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Single Breakfast Burrito$5.50
One 8-inch burrito served with; rice+ beans+ protein choice + any cold toppings.
"Add home fries for $1"
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
Modern Mexican Burrito image

 

Boloco

50 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Buffalo Burrito$8.25
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Boloco
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Boston Burrito$13.95
Veggie Burrito$10.95
(v) Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
Sumo Burrito$12.95
(c) Cooked eel, avocado, crispy tempura flake, tobiko, cucumber, lettuce, spicy mayonnaise & carrot
More about Sushi Kappo
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO PANCAKES$15.95
SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH MAPLE HAM AND CHEDDEAR WRAPPED IN A THIN PANCAKE WITHA SIDE OF MAPLE HOLLANDAISE
ONLINE BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.95
SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHEDDAR AND SALSA WRAPPED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS, SALSA AND HOME FRIES ON THE SIDE
D BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.95
More about North Street Grille
Item pic

 

Boloco

283 Longwood Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Summer Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Teriyaki OG Burrito$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
Goloco Burrito$8.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
More about Boloco
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
Meg's Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Cobblestones image

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast burrito$10.00
More about Cobblestones

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Carbonara

Tagliatelle

Cheeseburger Subs

Tikka Masala

Sea Urchins

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Noodle Soup

Tomato Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston