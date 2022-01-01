Burritos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve burritos
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Burrito
|$9.99
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, guac, sour cream, cheese + choice of protein
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, shredded cheddar, grilled peppers, onions and cheesy hash browns wrapped in flour tortilla and griddled, topped with pico de gallo and served with molassess baked black beans
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Burritos
12 inch Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, jalapenos, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Southwestern Breakfast Burrito*
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, onion,
refried beans, tortilla chips, and cheddar
wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Breakfast Burrito*
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs with mushroom, avocado, onion,
and cheddar wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Served with a side of fresh salsa
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Assorted Flour Wraps with Cheese.
Gluten Free Wraps Available.
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.95
Mike & Patty's Boston
12 Church Street, Boston
|Mission Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, chorizo, fried potatoes, peppers & onions, avocado, cheese, and chipotle sour cream in a flour tortilla.
**Allergen note: our kitchen currently uses peanut oil in our fryer.
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Super Super Carnitas Burrito
|$18.90
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Beef Burrito
|$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Boloco
1080 Boylston St, Boston
|Elote (Street Corn) Burrito
|$8.25
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
|Modern Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
|Classic Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Steak Burrito
|$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|BARBACOA BURRITO (SHREDDED BEEF)
|$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)
|$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
|AL PASTOR BURRITO (MARINATED PORK)
|$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Burrito
|$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Burritos
|$10.25
|Burrito
|$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Single Breakfast Burrito
|$5.50
One 8-inch burrito served with; rice+ beans+ protein choice + any cold toppings.
"Add home fries for $1"
Boloco
50 Congress Street, Boston
|Modern Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
|Buffalo Burrito
|$8.25
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Boston Burrito
|$13.95
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.95
(v) Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
|Sumo Burrito
|$12.95
(c) Cooked eel, avocado, crispy tempura flake, tobiko, cucumber, lettuce, spicy mayonnaise & carrot
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|BURRITO PANCAKES
|$15.95
SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH MAPLE HAM AND CHEDDEAR WRAPPED IN A THIN PANCAKE WITHA SIDE OF MAPLE HOLLANDAISE
|ONLINE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$12.95
SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHEDDAR AND SALSA WRAPPED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS, SALSA AND HOME FRIES ON THE SIDE
|D BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$12.95
Boloco
283 Longwood Ave, Boston
|The Summer Burrito
|$8.25
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
|Teriyaki OG Burrito
|$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
|Goloco Burrito
|$8.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
|Meg's Burrito
|$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
