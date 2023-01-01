Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pesto pizza

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
More about Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale - North End

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Pesto Pizza$16.00
homemade pistachio pesto pork sausage mozzarella
More about Locale - North End
Consumer pic

 

Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar

246 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Margarita Pizza$20.00
Kale Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, Ricotta
More about Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar
Banner pic

 

Tenderoni's - Fenway - 1363 Boylston Street

1363 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SM PESTO PIZZA$18.00
More about Tenderoni's - Fenway - 1363 Boylston Street
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Arugula Pizza$16.95
Garlic, pesto, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes with arugula and balsamic vinegar (white pizza)
More about Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )

