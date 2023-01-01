Pesto pizza in Boston
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale - North End
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Pistachio Pesto Pizza
|$16.00
homemade pistachio pesto pork sausage mozzarella
Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar
246 West Broadway, Boston
|Pesto Margarita Pizza
|$20.00
Kale Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, Ricotta
Tenderoni's - Fenway - 1363 Boylston Street
1363 Boylston Street, Boston
|SM PESTO PIZZA
|$18.00
