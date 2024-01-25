Yankee Lobster Co
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional New England seafood and fish market!
Location
300 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
75 on Liberty Wharf - Seaport - 220 Northern Avenue
No Reviews
220 Northern Avenue Boston, MA 02210
View restaurant