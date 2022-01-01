Veggie salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve veggie salad
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|small salad with vegetables
|$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
|large salad with vegetables
|$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Monica's Mercato
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Grilled Veggie Salad
|$17.00
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|small salad with vegetables
|$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
|large salad with vegetables
|$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Harissa Beef with Vegetable Couscous Salad
More about Naco Taco Food Truck
Naco Taco Food Truck
354 Newbury Street, Boston
|Shaved Vegetable Salad
kale / brussels / radish / carrots / cauliflower / beets / lime-thyme dressing
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|ROOT VEGETABLE SALAD
|$15.00
roasted carrots, turnip & parsnip, focaccia crouton, baby kale, white balsamic vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|small salad with vegetables
|$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
|large salad with vegetables
|$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|small salad with vegetables
|$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
|large salad with vegetables
|$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery South End
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|small salad with vegetables
|$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
|large salad with vegetables
|$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.