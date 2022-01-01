Veggie salad in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
small salad with vegetables$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
large salad with vegetables$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Veggie Salad$17.00
More about Monica's Mercato
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
small salad with vegetables$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
large salad with vegetables$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harissa Beef with Vegetable Couscous Salad
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Naco Taco Food Truck

354 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaved Vegetable Salad
kale / brussels / radish / carrots / cauliflower / beets / lime-thyme dressing
More about Naco Taco Food Truck
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ROOT VEGETABLE SALAD$15.00
roasted carrots, turnip & parsnip, focaccia crouton, baby kale, white balsamic vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
small salad with vegetables$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
large salad with vegetables$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
small salad with vegetables$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
large salad with vegetables$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
small salad with vegetables$6.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
large salad with vegetables$7.00
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery South End

