Chicken katsu in Boston

Boston restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide - Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
More about Eventide - Fenway
Consumer pic

 

BaanGa

636 Beacon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$18.90
More about BaanGa
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L Chicken Katsu Don$12.95
Chicken cutlets sauteed with egg served over a bed of rice
Chicken Katsu with Rice$23.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection.
More about Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo - Fenway

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Donburi$12.45
More about Sushi Kappo - Fenway

