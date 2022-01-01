Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bab Al Yemen

review star

No reviews yet

468 Commonwealth Ave

Boston, MA 02215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Hummus

$9.95

$9.95

Falafel

$10.95
Fattoush

$9.95

$9.95
Samboosa Meat

$8.95

$8.95
Zabadi Salad

$6.95

$6.95

Yemeni Salad

$6.95

Mutabal

$9.95

Lentil Soup

$5.95

Labnah

$6.95

MAIN DISH

Mushakal Khothar / Veggie Mix Stew

$15.95

$15.95

A Fresh assorted root vegetable stew served in a bubbling hot clay bowl topped with a tangy whipped Fenugreek. Served with a tender chunk of Haneeth lamb, or Massloug lamb, and a traditional Yemeni style clay oven baked bread.

Fahsa

$21.95

$21.95

Traditional Saltah combined with shredded lamb & served bubbling hot in a clay bowl with a warm clay oven bread.

Haneeth Lamb

$26.95

$26.95

Our most popular dish, slow-roasted lamb seasoned to perfection. Served with mixed vegetables and rice.

Lamb Mandi

$26.95
Mandi Chicken

$19.95

$19.95

Slow oven roasted chicken(half) in imported Yemeni seasoning served over a bed of long grain basmati rice & topped with a vegetable sauce

Madhbi Chicken

$19.95

$19.95

Buffett

$32.99

Kids Bufett

$16.99

Extras

Maraq

$1.95

Sahaweq

$1.45

Fresh Bread

$3.99

Sahaweq Jubn

$2.49

Rice

$5.95

Side Salad

$3.99

Lunch Menu

Chicken Shawarma wrap

$11.95

Gyro Sandwich

$11.95

Falafel wrap

$10.95

Shrimp sandwich

$10.95

Sujuk Sandwich

$10.95

Ground Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.95

Falafel Plate

$13.95

Gyro Plate

$14.95

Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Sujuk Plate

$13.95

Ground Beef Plate

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Mushakal Khothar

$13.95

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Falafel Salad

$14.95

Shawarma Salad

$15.59

Yemeni Honey

Small Honey 250G

$75.00

Large Honey 500G

$150.00

Catering

Thabiha ( Whole Lamb)

$650.00

a whole lamb cooked haneeth. Weighs between 27-30 Pounds. Comes with Four Trays of Rice, 2 Sahaweq ( hot Sauce) , 2 Salads

Half Thabiha

$360.00

Lamb Haneeth, Served with 2 large trays of rice, 2 sahaweq ( Hot Sauce)`, 2 small trays of salad

Lamb Haneeth ( One Full Tray)

$225.00

One Large Tray. Serves 8-10 People. come with Salad and Sahaweq ( Hot Sauce)

Chicken Mandi ( One Full Tray)

$110.00

3 Whole Chickens, with rice, sahaweq ( Hot Sauce), and Salad

Mix of Lamb Haneeth and Chicken Mandi

$180.00

Large tray, feeds 10. Lamb and 1.5 whole mandi chicken, sahaweq ( hot sauce) , Salad

Hummus ( Half Tray)

$65.00

Hummus . Comes with freshly baked bread.

Mutabal ( Half Tray)

$75.00

Eggplant mix served with fresh bread. Serves 8 People

Samboosa 30 pcs

$45.00

Ground Beef wrapped with filo dough

Vegetable Stew ( Half Tray)

$55.00

Chopped vegetable mix stew. Served with your choice of rice OR bread

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Yemeni Cuisine!

468 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215

