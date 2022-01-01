Restaurant header imageView gallery

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

No reviews yet

1031 Commonwealth Ave

Allston, MA 02215

Popular Items

Big Bad Wolf
Plain Fries
Mozzarella Sticks

Sandwiches

Going HAM

$8.95

That sandwich you eat when you're really feeling like getting the job done. This simple favorite is quite delicious. Cold or toasted, try 1/4lb of Virginia ham, two slices of provolone cheese, a slice of Vermont cheddar and mayonnaise on your choice of white, wheat or sourdough bread.

Gobbling Ganon

$8.95

A simple and savory favorite of the Smash community. Our most sold sandwich has Boar’s Head sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, tomato, mayonnaise and three strips of grilled bacon on your choice of white, wheat or sourdough bread. Now that’s a treat that will make you feel at home.

Cheesing the Boss

$8.95

When some things have become too easy, try them out a little different. If you're looking for some extra stomach lining this will not disappoint! Five slices of sizzling Boar's head bacon, two slices of Vermont cheddar, two slices of white American cheese and sliced tomato on your choice of toasted white, wheat or sourdough bread.

Big Bad Wolf

$8.95

Try our ham and cheese with three types of pork for a sandwich will blow you away! Delicious Boar's head Virginia style ham, hot capo, three strips of grilled bacon, american cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of white, wheat or sourdough bread. Always served grilled.

Cuccos Revenge

$8.95

A sandwich that is not for the feint of heart! This sweet, savory and spicy monster will destroy your taste buds. A mixture of Boar's head sliced chicken, hot capo, american cheese, thin sliced red onions, hot chopped peppers, mayonnaise and Sweet baby Ray's BBQ sauce on white, wheat or sourdough bread will knock you for a loop!

Ragnaros

$8.95

A little bit of spice to keep you on your toes while gaming, our feature sandwich has Boar’s Head sliced chicken, pepperoni, pepper jack cheese, mayonnaise, sriracha and roasted red peppers all toasted to perfection on your choice of white bread, wheat or sourdough.

Troll's Club

$8.95

Our rendition of an American favorite. The delicious club sandwich delivers Boar's Head Virginia style ham, sliced turkey breast, three strips of grilled bacon, tomato, swiss cheese, Vermont cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and mayonnaise on white, wheat, sourdough bread. Recommended slightly toasted or cold!

Noob Grinder

$8.95

Our plumber friends Mario or Luigi wouldn't have it any other way! The Italian style sandwich contains Boar's Head Virginia style ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, romaine lettuce and an oil&vinegar dressing served on white, wheat or sourdough bread. Not even Bowser could stop you after this giant!

Grass Type

$8.95

This sandwich is amazing! How am I so full when it has no meat?! Lets try a heap of lettuce on top of sliced tomato, cucumber, thin sliced red onions, banana peppers, pickles, roasted red peppers and pepper jack cheese drizzled with oil & vinegar delivered cold or toasted white, wheat or sourdough bread.

Mix-Up

$8.95

Give your taste buds a delightful surprise with our gnarly fight night combo. A kick that will be remembered delivers Boar's Head Virginia style ham, hot capo, Swiss cheese, pickles, thin sliced red onions, mayonnaise, yellow mustard and honey mustard! Get it cold or toasted on white, wheat or sourdough bread.

Wraps

Pantheon

$8.95

Why eat your salad with a fork when you could hold it like a spear? If you're going into battle, this is the last thing you will drop. Fulfill your simple pleasures with Boar's Head sliced chicken, on a heap of lettuce with Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on your choice of white, wheat or spinach wrap.

Chocobo

$8.95

The best combinations are good enough to run twice, like your favorite quest with a few different steps. Enjoy Boar's Head sliced turkey breast, sizzling bacon, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on your choice of white, wheat or spinach wrap.

Nerf This

$8.95

Overpowered? I think not, but one might say this wrap is too good to stay on an even playing field with the rest. Try Boar's head Virginia style ham, pepper jack cheese, banana peppers, thin sliced red onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce, sriracha and mayonnaise on your choice of white, wheat or spinach wrap.

Red Chocobo

$8.95

Buffalo Blaziken

$8.95

Big Bang Burger Wrap

$8.95

Make Your Own

Nothing you see that you like? The best part of of some games is the custom character creation. Take a look at our ingredients and tell me what you put on your masterpiece!

Make Your Own

$8.95

DLC

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.95Out of stock

$5.45

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.45

Churros

$5.45

3+ Sauces

$1.00

Fries!

Plain Fries

$4.25
Nacho Cheese Fries

$5.25

Inferno Fries

$5.25

Snacks

Takis Spicy Chili and Lime

$1.50

Honey Butter Chips

$3.99

GGE Wheat Crackers - Hot Chili

$3.49

Oreo Cookies

$1.75

Pocky Chocolate

$3.49

Pocky Matcha

$3.49

Pocky Almond Crush

$3.49

Pocky Cream Covered

$3.49

Pocky Strawberry

$3.49

Koala's March Strawberry

$2.49

Koala's March Chocolate

$2.49

Hi Chew Plus Fruit - Orange

$3.99

Hi Chew Sweet and Sour

$3.99

Peanut M&Ms

$1.75

Skittles Original

$1.75

Snickers

$1.75

Starburst

$1.75

Twix

$1.75

Twizzlers

$1.75

Dasani

$1.65

Honest Tea

$2.45

Tea/Lemonade

$2.45

Honest Black Tea

$2.45

Hibiscus

$2.45

Monster

$2.75

Monster Sugar Free

$2.75

Monster Rehab

$2.75

Rehab Peach

$2.75

Powerade

$2.25

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.25

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.25

Powerade Orange

$2.25

Powerade Zero

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.45

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.45

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.45

Red Bull Peach Nectarine

$3.45Out of stock

Yellow Edition - Tropical

$3.45

Red Bull Coconut Berry

$3.45

Red Bull Dragonfruit

$3.45

Orange - Summer Edition

$3.45

Red Edition - Watermelon

$3.45

Red Bull 8oz

$2.75

Red Bull Sugar Free 8oz

$2.75

Red Bull Peach Necrarine 8oz

$2.75

Body Armor

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Vitamin Water Power C

$2.75

Canada Dry

$1.75

Canada Dry 16oz

$2.25

Canada Dry 20oz

$2.75

Coke

$1.75

Coke 16oz

$2.25

Coke 20oz

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke 16oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Dr. Pepper 16oz

$2.25

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.75

Fanta

$1.75

Fanta 16oz

$2.25

Fanta 20oz

$2.75

Minute Maid

$1.75Out of stock

Minute Maid 16oz

$2.25Out of stock

Minute Maid 20oz

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$1.75

Sprite 16oz

$2.25

Sprite 20oz

$2.75

Chocolate

$3.70

Chocolate shake 16oz

$4.45

Chocolate shake 20oz

$4.95

Heath Mix-In

$1.00

Oreo Mix-In

$1.00

Reeses Mix-In

$1.00

Strawberry

$3.70

Strawberry shake 16oz

$4.45

Strawberry shake 20oz

$4.95

Heath Mix-In

$1.00

Oreo Mix-In

$1.00

Reeses Mix-In

$1.00

Vanilla

$3.70

Vanilla shake 16oz

$4.45

Vanilla shake 20oz

$4.95

Heath Mix-In

$1.00

Oreo Mix-In

$1.00

Reeses Mix-In

$1.00

Coffee Cold Brew Shake

$4.75

Coffee Shake 16oz

$5.95

Coffee Shake 20oz

$6.95

Oreo Mix-In

$1.00

Reeses Mix-In

$1.00

Heath Mix-In

$1.00

Pour-over Coffee

$2.95

Oat Milk

Cream

Milk

Sweet'N Low

Sugar

Coffee Cold Brew

$3.95

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.85

Cold Brew 20oz

$5.45

Oat Milk

Cream

Milk

Sugar

Tea/Cold Brew

Tea - Chamomile

$1.99

Tea - Earl Gray

$1.99

Tea - English Breakfast

$1.99

Tea - Chai

$1.99

Orange Spice

$1.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Please include seat number, booth or couch. If not included, name will be called out from cafe for pickup

