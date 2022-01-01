Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
More about Eventide Fenway
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE$16.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Yunnan Kitchen

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
鸡肉炒饭 Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
More about Yunnan Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JTK Fried-Chicken Rice (Khao-Man-Gai-Tod)🌶️$15.00
Thailand's famous street food, Hainanese fried chicken over garlic chicken-flavored rice, cilantro, cucumber garnishes, served with JTK Chef's KMG (chili-garlic-ginger) sauce.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

