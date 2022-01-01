Chicken fried rice in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice
|$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
More about Eventide Fenway
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE
|$16.95
More about Yunnan Kitchen
Yunnan Kitchen
1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston
|鸡肉炒饭 Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|JTK Fried-Chicken Rice (Khao-Man-Gai-Tod)🌶️
|$15.00
Thailand's famous street food, Hainanese fried chicken over garlic chicken-flavored rice, cilantro, cucumber garnishes, served with JTK Chef's KMG (chili-garlic-ginger) sauce.
