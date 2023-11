Jeni's Darkest Chocolate Ice Cream

$9.95

Making real chocolate ice cream isn’t easy. We’re talking real chocolate ice cream crafted with top-tier Fair Trade cocoa and not a pre-fab chocolate mix. That’s why it took Jeni over five years to get our Darkest Chocolate ice cream right. It’s packed with so much real chocolate—the most possible, in fact, to still legally call it ice cream—that it is overflowing with rich, bittersweet chocolate flavor, and is dense but still creamy, like the inside of a dark chocolate truffle. This is the chocolate ice cream to ruin all other chocolate ice creams.