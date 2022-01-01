Boston bakeries you'll love

Boston restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Boston

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
Jerk Chicken$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
Coco Leaf Newbury image

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Coco Leaf Newbury

303 Newbury St, Boston

Mangonada Smoothie$8.15
Mexican smothie , mixed of mango and tamarine. Its' sweet and sour with a hint of lime
Thai Tea
Muffin$3.50
FLOUR CLARENDON ST image

 

FLOUR CLARENDON ST

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

banana bread$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
cappuccino$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
almond macaroon$3.00
gluten free and vegan
Tatte Bakery | Berklee image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

Cubano$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
The Caprese$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
The Turkey$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST image

 

FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

americano$3.25
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
roasted sweet potato sandwich$11.50
great hill blue cheese, walnut pesto, green apple, mustard greens, multigrain toast
(veg)
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

Sorelle Club$9.50
turkey, bacon, fontina, greens, tomato, béarnaise, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE
Caprese$8.50
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
Southwestern Chicken$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
BLAT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Cupcake to go$3.95
A banana cupcake made with mini chocolate chips, filled with Nutella and iced with a smooth and creamy Nutella buttercream.
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9 image

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9

209 Cambridge St, Boston

bittersweet chocolate brownie$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Haley House Bakery Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Haley House Bakery Cafe

12 Dade Street, Roxbury

The Nubian Sq$14.50
Did you love our jerk chicken sandwich? Try it as a wrap or a bowl!
jerk chicken thighs, ginger slaw, tomatoes, caramelized onions and chipotle aioli sauce
Frozen Blueberry Pie$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
Bake @ Home Cookie Dough
Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar
Get them fresh or bake them at home with family!
*baking instructions included
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"$46.95
FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB image

 

FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
chicken sandwich$10.50
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
BLAT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
FLOUR DALTON ST image

 

FLOUR DALTON ST

30 Dalton Street, Boston

roast beef sandwich$11.50
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST image

 

FLOUR WASHINGTON ST

1595 Washington Street, Boston

hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
