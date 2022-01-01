Boston bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Boston
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)
|$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Coco Leaf Newbury
303 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Mangonada Smoothie
|$8.15
Mexican smothie , mixed of mango and tamarine. Its' sweet and sour with a hint of lime
|Thai Tea
|Muffin
|$3.50
FLOUR CLARENDON ST
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|banana bread
|$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|almond macaroon
|$3.00
gluten free and vegan
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
|The Caprese
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
|The Turkey
|$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|Popular items
|americano
|$3.25
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|roasted sweet potato sandwich
|$11.50
great hill blue cheese, walnut pesto, green apple, mustard greens, multigrain toast
(veg)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Popular items
|Sorelle Club
|$9.50
turkey, bacon, fontina, greens, tomato, béarnaise, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE
|Caprese
|$8.50
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|BLAT
|$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Popular items
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Popular items
|Double Fudge Brownie to go
|$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
|Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Cupcake to go
|$3.95
A banana cupcake made with mini chocolate chips, filled with Nutella and iced with a smooth and creamy Nutella buttercream.
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|Popular items
|bittersweet chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Haley House Bakery Cafe
12 Dade Street, Roxbury
|Popular items
|The Nubian Sq
|$14.50
Did you love our jerk chicken sandwich? Try it as a wrap or a bowl!
jerk chicken thighs, ginger slaw, tomatoes, caramelized onions and chipotle aioli sauce
|Frozen Blueberry Pie
|$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
|Bake @ Home Cookie Dough
Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar
Get them fresh or bake them at home with family!
*baking instructions included
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Confetti Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"
|$46.95
FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|chicken sandwich
|$10.50
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|BLAT
|$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
FLOUR DALTON ST
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|roast beef sandwich
|$11.50
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
