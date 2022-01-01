Boston sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Boston
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Basket of Dirty Fries
|$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
FLOUR CLARENDON ST
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|banana bread
|$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|almond macaroon
|$3.00
gluten free and vegan
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Michelle's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
|Nubian Fave
|$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
|Madison Park
|$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Causeway 3 way
|$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
|Tacos de Birria
|$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
|BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette*
|$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
|Cold Brew Iced Coffee
|$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Popular items
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast
|$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
|Mozzarella Pesto Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
|Breakfast Special
|$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Honey Wings
|$14.00
|S'mores Lava Cake
|$12.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Bird on fire
|$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
|The Big Papi
|$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
Mike & Patty's Boston
12 Church Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
Speedwell's famous Coldbrew.
|Mission Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
|Fancy
|$9.50
two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onions and house mayo on toasted multigrain
FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|Popular items
|americano
|$3.25
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|roasted sweet potato sandwich
|$11.50
great hill blue cheese, walnut pesto, green apple, mustard greens, multigrain toast
(veg)
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew On Tap
Snowy Owl
Comayagua region of Honduras. Flavor notes of almond, dark chocolate, and orange. - Brewster, MA
George Howell
Antigua, Guatemala. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and molasses. - Acton, MA
Equal Exchange
East African blend with Flavor notes of raspberry, blueberry, and chocolate ice cream.
NOBL Brazil
Full body dark roast that is smooth and diverse. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and caramel.
|ADD BAG
|$0.10
|Latte (No Flavor)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Reg Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
|Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
|Basilicata Prosciutto
|$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
PS Gourmet Coffee
106 Dorchester Street, South Boston
|Popular items
|Bucket Iced Coffee
|$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
|$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend
|$1.00
16oz
|Bacon Egg Cheese
|$5.78
Freshly Grilled Egg, Bacon and American Cheese on your choice of bread.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Turkey
|$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Italian
|$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Popular items
|Double Stack
|$20.00
(2) 5oz Patties
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
|LoLa Burger
|$25.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
Molinari's
789 Adams Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$10.00
|Margherita
|$18.00
|Chicken Broccoli Ziti
|$20.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$7.95
|Steak Tip Dinner
|$21.95
|Waterfront Classic Burger
|$13.95
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
567 Bennington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Spinach & Arugula Salad
|$6.99
spinach, arugula, glazed walnuts, cranberries, feta
|Omelette in a dish
|$8.75
4 egg & cheese omelette (choose your ingedients)
|Turkey
|$8.75
Emma's Pizza
537 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|FAMOUS FLING
|$7.95
|MEDIUM #1
|$12.75
|LARGE #1
|$16.95
Better Bagels
83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston
|Popular items
|Deluxe
|$11.00
bacon, egg, hashbrown, cheddar, chipotle mayo
|Coffee
|$2.50
|Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
|$2.50
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|Bubba Biscuit
|$8.00
Egg sandwich with bacon, arugula, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli.
|Fatty Wrap
|$10.00
Double scrambled egg wrap with home fries, sausage and cheddar cheese.
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|2 Ltr Soda
|$3.25
|Sm Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$6.99
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
|THE ZUNI ROLL
|$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
|THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad
FLOUR DALTON ST
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|roast beef sandwich
|$11.50
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
SANDWICHES
Chacarero
101 Arch St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
|LG Bottled Water
|$2.20
- 2
