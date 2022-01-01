Boston sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Boston

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Dirty Fries$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
FLOUR CLARENDON ST image

 

FLOUR CLARENDON ST

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
banana bread$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
cappuccino$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
almond macaroon$3.00
gluten free and vegan
More about FLOUR CLARENDON ST
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Garden Salad$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Michelle's Bowl$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
Nubian Fave$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Madison Park$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
More about Dudley Cafe
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Causeway 3 way$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
Tacos de Birria$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette*$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
Chicken Strip Basket$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Signature (Meat)
Signature (Meat)
Signature (Meat)
More about Milk Street Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Challah French Toast$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
Mozzarella Pesto Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
Breakfast Special$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
More about Max's Deli Café
Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Honey Wings$14.00
S'mores Lava Cake$12.00
Side Fries$5.00
More about Fenway Johnnie's
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bird on fire$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Big Papi$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about Blunch
Mike & Patty's Boston image

 

Mike & Patty's Boston

12 Church Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.50
Speedwell's famous Coldbrew.
Mission Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
Fancy$9.50
two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onions and house mayo on toasted multigrain
More about Mike & Patty's Boston
FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST image

 

FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
americano$3.25
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
roasted sweet potato sandwich$11.50
great hill blue cheese, walnut pesto, green apple, mustard greens, multigrain toast
(veg)
More about FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew On Tap
Snowy Owl
Comayagua region of Honduras. Flavor notes of almond, dark chocolate, and orange. - Brewster, MA
George Howell
Antigua, Guatemala. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and molasses. - Acton, MA
Equal Exchange
East African blend with Flavor notes of raspberry, blueberry, and chocolate ice cream.
NOBL Brazil
Full body dark roast that is smooth and diverse. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and caramel.
ADD BAG$0.10
Latte (No Flavor)
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Mac & Cheese$14.00
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$20.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
Basilicata Prosciutto$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

106 Dorchester Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bucket Iced Coffee$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend$1.00
16oz
Bacon Egg Cheese$5.78
Freshly Grilled Egg, Bacon and American Cheese on your choice of bread.
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Bennett's Sandwich Shop image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Italian$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Stack$20.00
(2) 5oz Patties
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
LoLa Burger$25.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
More about LoLa Burger Boston
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$10.00
Margherita$18.00
Chicken Broccoli Ziti$20.00
More about Molinari's
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$7.95
Steak Tip Dinner$21.95
Waterfront Classic Burger$13.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering image

 

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

567 Bennington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Arugula Salad$6.99
spinach, arugula, glazed walnuts, cranberries, feta
Omelette in a dish$8.75
4 egg & cheese omelette (choose your ingedients)
Turkey$8.75
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Emma's Pizza image

 

Emma's Pizza

537 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FAMOUS FLING$7.95
MEDIUM #1$12.75
LARGE #1$16.95
More about Emma's Pizza
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe$11.00
bacon, egg, hashbrown, cheddar, chipotle mayo
Coffee$2.50
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.50
More about Better Bagels
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bubba Biscuit$8.00
Egg sandwich with bacon, arugula, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli.
Fatty Wrap$10.00
Double scrambled egg wrap with home fries, sausage and cheddar cheese.
Egg Sandwich$6.00
More about Deja Brew
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Ltr Soda$3.25
Sm Cheese Pizza$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Parish Cafe & Bar image

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
THE ZUNI ROLL$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
FLOUR DALTON ST image

 

FLOUR DALTON ST

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
roast beef sandwich$11.50
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
More about FLOUR DALTON ST
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST image

 

FLOUR WASHINGTON ST

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
Chacarero image

SANDWICHES

Chacarero

101 Arch St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
LG Bottled Water$2.20
More about Chacarero

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
