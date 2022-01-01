Boston Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Boston

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Saag Paneer$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Mix Vege Pakora$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
More about Shanti
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
More about Mei Mei
LoLa 42 Boston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
Lettuce Cups$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Grainmaker image

 

Grainmaker

91 Summer St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Poke$15.00
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
The OG$10.85
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Salmon Poke$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about Grainmaker
50Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

50Kitchen

1450 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Banh Mi$15.00
Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Bang Bang Cauliflower$6.00
More about 50Kitchen
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cucumbers (v, gf)$5.00
cucumber, soy-ginger dressing, lemon, sesame
Fried Avo Bao (vg)$12.00
crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles
Fried Chicken Bao$15.00
crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Mei Mei by Design image

 

Mei Mei by Design

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Chorizard$10.00
A heavy hitter. Spiced chorizo, queso blanco, ruby red beets, over garlicky beans, and spinach, with apple hoisin dressing on the side.
Build Your Own Bowl!$5.00
Wanna build your own Market Bowl? Start by choosing your base (your green, your grain, your dressing, and your crunch)! Then select your additional toppings. Have fun!
The Hei Wa$9.00
Veggie-tastic! Organic tofu, spicy kimchi, pea greens, and crispy shallots over brown rice and hearty arugula with garlic peanut dressing on the side.
More about Mei Mei by Design
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Lover$16.00
Miso$5.00
Spicy Tuna$10.00
More about Crudo
Shojo image

TAPAS

Shojo

9 Tyler St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG
Monkey Chicken Wings$13.00
SRIRACHA SWEET & SOUR, CRISPY GARLIC, PICKLED DAIKON
Duck Fat Fries$9.00
W/ SRIRACHA AIOLI
More about Shojo
UNI image

 

UNI

370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)$17.00
drawn butter
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame
More about UNI
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
1338 ROLL$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
FENWAY ROLL$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemongrass Pork Dumplings$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).
Seasonal Coconut Curry, Tofu & rice$19.00
A full quart of Coconut Curry with tofu and
seasonal vegetables. Serves 3-4. Comes with a quart of rice. Fully cooked, just heat and enjoy. | vegan, GF
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, scallions. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with cranberry pepper jelly dipping sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegetarian
More about Mei Mei
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
Crab Rangoon$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
Meat Dumplings$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Foumami image

 

Foumami

225 Franklin Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Foumami

