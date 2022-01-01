Boston Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Boston
More about Shanti
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Saag Paneer
|$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Mix Vege Pakora
|$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
More about Mei Mei
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Popular items
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
|Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce
|$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
|BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)
|$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
More about LoLa 42 Boston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Popular items
|Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)
|$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
|Rainbow Roll
|$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
|Lettuce Cups
|$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
More about Grainmaker
Grainmaker
91 Summer St., Boston
|Popular items
|Tuna Poke
|$15.00
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
|The OG
|$10.85
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
|Salmon Poke
|$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about 50Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
50Kitchen
1450 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Smoked Banh Mi
|$15.00
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
|Bang Bang Cauliflower
|$6.00
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Garlic Cucumbers (v, gf)
|$5.00
cucumber, soy-ginger dressing, lemon, sesame
|Fried Avo Bao (vg)
|$12.00
crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles
|Fried Chicken Bao
|$15.00
crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles
More about Mei Mei by Design
Mei Mei by Design
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|The Chorizard
|$10.00
A heavy hitter. Spiced chorizo, queso blanco, ruby red beets, over garlicky beans, and spinach, with apple hoisin dressing on the side.
|Build Your Own Bowl!
|$5.00
Wanna build your own Market Bowl? Start by choosing your base (your green, your grain, your dressing, and your crunch)! Then select your additional toppings. Have fun!
|The Hei Wa
|$9.00
Veggie-tastic! Organic tofu, spicy kimchi, pea greens, and crispy shallots over brown rice and hearty arugula with garlic peanut dressing on the side.
More about Crudo
SUSHI
Crudo
78 Salem Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Salmon Lover
|$16.00
|Miso
|$5.00
|Spicy Tuna
|$10.00
More about Shojo
TAPAS
Shojo
9 Tyler St, Boston
|Popular items
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$15.00
HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG
|Monkey Chicken Wings
|$13.00
SRIRACHA SWEET & SOUR, CRISPY GARLIC, PICKLED DAIKON
|Duck Fat Fries
|$9.00
W/ SRIRACHA AIOLI
More about UNI
UNI
370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)
|$17.00
drawn butter
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
|1338 ROLL
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
|FENWAY ROLL
|$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
|Meat Dumplings
|$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
