Boston sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Boston

Teriyaki House image

 

Teriyaki House

32 W Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS (6 pcs)$4.75
CHICKEN BOWL$6.50
SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)$3.00
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge

131 Dartmouth St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Scallion Roll$7.25
Crabstick roll$5.00
Nameko Miso Soup$5.95
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 PCS Wings (Lunch)$12.00
Small Wings (8)$12.95
Medium Boneless (18)$24.95
LoLa 42 Boston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
Lettuce Cups$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Signature (Meat)
Signature (Meat)
Signature (Meat)
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Newbury Maki$14.50
Salmon, avocado, tobiko and tempura flakes topped w/ a layer of spicy crab stick and squid, grilled to the perfection. (8 pcs)
Salmon Skin Roll$8.95
Broiled salmon skin roll wrapped with our special bonito flakes. (6 pcs)
Umai Maki$14.50
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potstickers (V)$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Miss Waldorf *(G)$22.00
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Cheeseburger$19.00
chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries
3pc Karaage Fried Chicken$9.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
Shrimp & Pork Potstickers$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Lover$16.00
Miso$5.00
Spicy Tuna$10.00
Laughing Monk Café image

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.95
rice noodle, chive grass, crushed peanut, turnip, bean sprout, egg, serve with fresh bean sprout, chive grass and sliced of lime.
Prik Khing (L)$9.95
string bean, bell pepper, prik khing chili paste, shredded kaffir lime leaf.
Pad Thai (L)$9.95
rice noodle, chive grass, crushed peanut, turnip, bean sprout, egg, serve with fresh bean sprout, chive grass and sliced of lime.
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$6.50
Gyoza$6.00
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.95
Shojo image

TAPAS

Shojo

9 Tyler St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG
Monkey Chicken Wings$13.00
SRIRACHA SWEET & SOUR, CRISPY GARLIC, PICKLED DAIKON
Duck Fat Fries$9.00
W/ SRIRACHA AIOLI
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Szechuan peppercorns, honey roasted peanuts, sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Lo Mein$12.00
Red bell pepper, snow peas, scallions
Scallion Pancakes$10.00
Edamame dip, sesame
Boston Symphony Hall image

 

Boston Symphony Hall

301 Mass Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
White Christmas$17.95
POPs Holiday Mug$9.95
POPs KL 25 Cap Black$15.00
UNI image

 

UNI

370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)$17.00
drawn butter
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame
Yoki Express Seaport image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express Seaport

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins$15.50
Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.
Yoki Amor (Tuna)$11.50
Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)$11.50
Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
1338 ROLL$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
FENWAY ROLL$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
Crab Rangoon$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
Meat Dumplings$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
Shabu Maru image

 

Shabu Maru

10 Huntington Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
