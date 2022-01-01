Boston sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Boston
Teriyaki House
32 W Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGERS (6 pcs)
|$4.75
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$6.50
|SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)
|$3.00
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
131 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Yellowtail Scallion Roll
|$7.25
|Crabstick roll
|$5.00
|Nameko Miso Soup
|$5.95
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Popular items
|8 PCS Wings (Lunch)
|$12.00
|Small Wings (8)
|$12.95
|Medium Boneless (18)
|$24.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Popular items
|Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)
|$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
|Rainbow Roll
|$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
|Lettuce Cups
|$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Popular items
|Signature (Meat)
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Newbury Maki
|$14.50
Salmon, avocado, tobiko and tempura flakes topped w/ a layer of spicy crab stick and squid, grilled to the perfection. (8 pcs)
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.95
Broiled salmon skin roll wrapped with our special bonito flakes. (6 pcs)
|Umai Maki
|$14.50
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Potstickers (V)
|$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
|Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
|$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
|Miss Waldorf *(G)
|$22.00
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Popular items
|Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$19.00
chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries
|3pc Karaage Fried Chicken
|$9.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
|Shrimp & Pork Potstickers
|$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
SUSHI
Crudo
78 Salem Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Salmon Lover
|$16.00
|Miso
|$5.00
|Spicy Tuna
|$10.00
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
rice noodle, chive grass, crushed peanut, turnip, bean sprout, egg, serve with fresh bean sprout, chive grass and sliced of lime.
|Prik Khing (L)
|$9.95
string bean, bell pepper, prik khing chili paste, shredded kaffir lime leaf.
|Pad Thai (L)
|$9.95
rice noodle, chive grass, crushed peanut, turnip, bean sprout, egg, serve with fresh bean sprout, chive grass and sliced of lime.
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$6.50
|Gyoza
|$6.00
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$14.95
TAPAS
Shojo
9 Tyler St, Boston
|Popular items
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$15.00
HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG
|Monkey Chicken Wings
|$13.00
SRIRACHA SWEET & SOUR, CRISPY GARLIC, PICKLED DAIKON
|Duck Fat Fries
|$9.00
W/ SRIRACHA AIOLI
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Szechuan peppercorns, honey roasted peanuts, sweet chili sauce
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$12.00
Red bell pepper, snow peas, scallions
|Scallion Pancakes
|$10.00
Edamame dip, sesame
Boston Symphony Hall
301 Mass Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|White Christmas
|$17.95
|POPs Holiday Mug
|$9.95
|POPs KL 25 Cap Black
|$15.00
UNI
370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)
|$17.00
drawn butter
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN
Yoki Express Seaport
53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston
|Popular items
|Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins
|$15.50
Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.
|Yoki Amor (Tuna)
|$11.50
Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
|Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)
|$11.50
Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
|1338 ROLL
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
|FENWAY ROLL
|$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
|Meat Dumplings
|$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
