Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Douzo Modern Japanese

review star

No reviews yet

131 Dartmouth St

Boston, MA 02116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bites

A5 Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$32.00

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Calamari tempura

$14.00

Crispy Rice

$13.00

Crispy Rice with Avocado

$9.95

Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

Edamame

$7.00

Gyoza

$9.00

King Salmon Caviar

$19.95

Naruto

$9.00

Octopus Ceviche

$15.00

Ohitashi

$7.00

Seafood Kaiyaki

$15.00

Seared Yellowtail

$18.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Shrimp & Veg. Tempura

$25.00

Shumai

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$15.00

Steam Bun

$9.00

Tamari Scallop

$17.00

Tartare

$14.95

Torched Salmon

$12.00

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Uni Shot

$16.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.95

Xo Toro

$33.00

Yellowtail Usuzukuri

$17.00

Seafood Sunomono

$16.00

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$18.00

Salmon Spring Roll

$10.00

Escolar Carpachio

$16.95

Salmon Carpaccio

$15.95

Fried Oyster

$10.50

Japanese Uni Shot

$30.00

Raw Oyster

$13.00

Oyster Katsu

$10.50

Cf Uni Shots

$22.00

Soup & Salad

Dobin Mushi

$11.50

House Salad

$8.50

Lobster Salad

$15.95

Nameko Miso Soup

$6.55

Seafood Salad

$13.95

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Shitake Mushroom Soup

$7.25

Spicy Lobster Miso Soup

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$14.95

Free Soup

Grill

A5 Wagyu Beef

$32.00

Douzo Spare Ribs

$15.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Miso Yaki

$19.00

Rack Of Lamb

$18.00

Sweet Corn

$8.00

Uni Lobster Tail

$17.95

Yuzu Shrimp

$14.00

Nigiri

************

Albacore Tuna SU

$8.00

Chef Select Sushi

$42.00

Cooked Shrimp SU

$7.00

Crispy toro SU

$19.00

Egg Omelet SU

$6.00

Hiramasa SU

$14.00

Inari SU

$6.50

King Salmon SU

$12.00

Octopus

$8.00

Pickled Mackerel SU

$7.00

Salmon Roe SU

$8.50

Salmon Roe with Quail Eggs SU

$9.50

Salmon SU

$9.00

Scallop SU

$11.00

Smoked Salmon SU

$10.00

Snow Crab SU

$11.00

Spicy Salmon SU

Spicy Scallop SU

$12.00

Spicy tuna SU

$12.00

Spicy Yellowtail SU

$12.00

Squid SU

$8.00

Sweet shrimp SU

$10.00

Tobiko SU

$8.00

Toro SU

$20.00

Tuna SU

$10.00

Uni SU

$10.50

Water Eel SU

$9.00

Whitefish SU

$8.00

Yellowtail SU

$9.50

Kampachi SU

$12.00

Escolar

$12.50

Tuna Zuke

$12.50

Crabstick SU

$7.00

Katsuo Flavor Sushi

$16.00

Sashimi

************

Albacore Tuna SA

$12.00

Chef Select Sashimi

$42.00

Cooked Shrimp SA

$10.00

Crabstick SA

$6.50

Egg Omelet SA

$9.00

King Salmon SA

$16.00

Ono SA

$18.00

Pickled Mackerel SA

$10.00

Salmon Roe SA

$12.00

Salmon Roe with Quail Eggs SA

$13.00

Salmon SA

$13.50

Scallop SA

$15.00

Smoked Salmon SA

$13.50

Snow Crab SA

$15.00

Squid SA

$9.50

Sweet Shrimp SA

$15.00

Tobiko SA

$8.50

Toro SA

$27.00

Tuna SA

$14.50

Uni SA

$14.50

Water Eel SA

$12.00

Whitefish SA

$11.00

Yellowtail SA

$14.00

Kampachi SA

$18.00

Escolar SA

$17.00

Octopus SA

$11.00

Special Rolls

************

Backbay roll

$19.99

Caterpillar roll

$18.99

Crunchy roll

$18.99

Douzo Special roll

$21.99

Dragon roll

$18.99

Millennium roll

$19.99

Mt. Fuji roll

$21.99

Phoenix roll

$19.99

Rainbow roll

$19.99

Red Spider

$19.95

Salmon Jalapeno roll

$19.99

Snow Mountain roll

$18.99

Spicy Avalanche roll

$18.95

Spider roll

$15.99

Sumo roll

$19.99

Sweet Miso Yellowtail roll

$19.99

Tasty roll

$21.99

Tiger roll

$18.99

Torch Roll

$19.99

Toro Jalapeno roll

$24.99

Volcano roll

$16.99

Maki Rolls

************

Alaskan Roll

$10.75

Asparagus roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$10.50

Chu T scallion roll

$18.00

Cooked shrimp roll

$9.50

Crabstick roll

$6.00

Crazy Roll

$12.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$11.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$11.50

Garden Roll

$9.00

Kamikaze roll

$10.00

Lobster Maki

$15.95

Mango Maki

$6.50

Mushroom Tempura Roll

$8.00

Natto Roll

$7.00

Oshinko Roll

$6.50

Philadelphia Roll

$10.75

Plain Rice Maki

$4.95

Salmon Roll

$9.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.75

Salmon with Avocado Maki

$10.00

Cooked Shimp Maki

$8.00

Salmon with Cucumber Maki

$9.50

Scallop Maki

$10.95

Shiokayi Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.95

Cooked salmon roll

$10.75

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.50

Spicy Toro Maki

$24.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$12.50

Sweet Potato Tempura roll

$9.00

Toro Scallion Roll

$18.00

Tuna Roll

$10.50

Tuna with Avocado Maki

$11.00

Tuna with Cucumber Maki

$11.00

Tuna with Scallion Maki

$11.00

Umeshiso Maki

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$11.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$11.25

Snowcrab Maki

$15.50

Kushi Yaki

KY Asparagus

$5.50

KY Chicken

$7.00

KY Eggplant

$5.50

KY Scallop

$9.00

KY Shiitake Mushroom

$5.50

KY Shrimp

$9.00

KY Wagyu Beef

$15.00

Bowl/Noodles & Rice

Chahan Entree

$19.00

Chirashi

$36.00

Eel Ishiyaki

$33.00

Katsu Dinner

$29.00

Noodle Soup

$21.00

Sirloin Steak Ishiyaki

$43.00

Teriyaki Dinner

$29.00

Yaki Entree

$21.00

Yosenabe

$30.00

Smoked Salmon Fried Rice

$22.00

CARDILLO BOWL

$29.99

Lamb Entree

$32.00

Miso Yaki Entree

$36.00

Poke Bowl Dinner

$21.50

Douzo Tasting Boat

$98.00

Dessert

Banana Brulee

$7.95

Old Fashioned Choc Fudge Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Fondant Cake

$8.95

Coppa Mascarpone

$8.95

Coppa Pistachio

$8.95

Coppa Yogurt Berries

$8.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Lychee Sorbet

$4.25Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$4.25

Mochi Trio

$9.95

Birthday Dessert

Sorbetto Ripieno

$8.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$8.75

Goat Cheese Pie

$14.99

Chef Special Rolls

Alligator Roll

$16.95

Amaebi Mango Roll

$14.95

Bruins Roll

$15.95

Burrito Roll

$18.00

Crispy Toro Roll

$23.75

Dynamite Roll

$15.95

French Roll

$20.00

Futo Roll

$8.25

Green Monster Roll

$15.95

Hawaian Roll

$17.95

King Scorpion Roll

$28.00

Kinuta Spider Roll

$12.75

Mexican Roll

$15.95

Ocean Island Roll

$15.95

Patriots Roll

$19.95

Red Grove Roll

$16.50

Red Spider Roll

$18.95

Rock N Roll

$15.95

Russian Roll

$15.95

Scorpion Roll

$13.95

Shishito Pepper Roll

$17.50

Summer roll

$16.95

Toro Truffle Roll

$23.95

Wagyu Beef Roll

$25.00

Douzo Specials

Aji Tataki

$21.00

Ankimo

$12.95

Broccolini

$6.50

Chicken karaage

$14.95

EDAMAME Comp.

French Roll

$21.95

Katsuo Tataki

$22.00

Lobster Ceviche

$16.95

Mushroom Trio

$9.95

Nigiri Sampler

$19.95

Tako Yaki

$9.50

Super Bowl Platter

$69.65

Rock Shrimp Katsu

$14.95

Salmon Himalaya

$16.95

Sashimi Naruto

$12.95

Scallop Carpaccio

$15.95

Scallop on Fire

$14.95

Seafood Sunomono

$14.95

Smoked Hamachi Mozzarella

$16.95

Sweet Shrimp Marble

$18.95

Yuzu Scallop

$12.95

Tempura Ice cream

$7.50

Toro Carpaccio

$23.00

Truffle Oil Edamame

$6.95

Tuna Bruschetta

$10.95Out of stock

Tuna Kimchi

$16.95

V Day Prix Fixe

$99.99

Veg Gyoza

$8.95

Wagyu Beef Fried Rice

$16.95

Yuzu butter lobster

$14.95

Sushi Sampler

$21.95

Tako Yaki

$9.50

Toro Truffle Roll

$38.00

Toro Tartar

$32.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Tomato Salad

$14.00

Ono Carp

$21.00

Toro Combo

$50.00

SU/SA Specials

A5 Wagyu w/Soy Ginger SU

$28.00

Aji Su

$15.00

Anago SU

$10.00Out of stock

Anago SA

$15.00Out of stock

Chu Toro SA

$23.00

Chu Toro SU

$17.00

Crispy toro SU

$19.00

Escolar SA

$18.00

Escolar SU

$12.00

Fuji salmon SA

$22.00

Fuji salmon SU

$16.00

Grilled Foie Gras

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Sunomono

$16.00

Kampachi SA

$18.00

Kampachi SU

$12.00

Madai SA

$20.00Out of stock

Madai SU

$15.00Out of stock

Sardine Su

$12.00Out of stock

Sardine Sa

$18.00Out of stock

Shimaji SA

$21.00

Shimaji SU

$16.00

Toro SA

$26.00

Toro SU

$19.00

Toro w/Truffle Oil SU

$30.00

Japanese Uni SU

$10.00

Japanese Uni SA

$30.00

Alaskan King Crab SA

$30.00

Alaskan King Crab SU

$18.00

Cf Uni Su

$15.00Out of stock

Ono Su

$12.00

Cf Uni SA

$22.00

Kinmedai SU

$18.00

Kinmedai SA

$24.00

Ono SA

$18.00

Tempura

Asparagus Tempura

$8.00

Broccoli Tempura

$6.00

Mushroom Tempura

$7.00

Squash Tempura

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura 2 Pcs

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tempura

$6.00

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.75

Chahan Side

$10.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.50

Ginger Dressing

$1.50

Kaiware

$0.50

Unagi Sauce

$1.75

Sushi Rice

$3.75

Taro Chips

$1.75

Katsu Sauce

$1.75

NO UTENSILS

No Soy Sauce

Steamed Broccolini

$5.00

Oshinko Tsukemo

$5.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.25

Ponzu Sauce

$1.75

Seaweed Paper

$0.75

Shiso Leaf

$0.50

Side Steamed Udon Noodle

$6.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Sliced Jalapeno

$1.50

Spicy Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.75

CHOPSTICKS

Spicy Mustard Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Ponzu Sauce

$1.75

Sriracha Sauce

$1.75

White Rice

$2.75

Yaki Ramen Side

$10.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.75

Lunch

Ahiru Don

$16.95

Bento

$19.95

Buta Don

$15.95

Chirashi Lunch

$19.95

Douzo’s Lunch Set

$21.75

Lunch Platter

$26.95

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.95

Sashimi Lunch

$19.95

Sushi Special

$18.95

Teriyaki Lunch

$17.50

Udon/Ramen Soup Lunch

$15.95

Unagi Don

$17.95

Yaki Lunch

$15.95

Yakitori Don

$15.95

Poke Bowl Lunch

$17.50

Hand Rolls

Alaskan HR

$10.75

Asparagus HR

$5.50

Avocado HR

$7.00

California HR

$10.50

Chu-Toro HR

$17.00

Cooked Shrimp HR

$8.50

Crazy HR

$12.00

Cucumber HR

$6.50

Eel Avocado HR

$11.50

Eel Cucumber HR

$11.50

Garden HR

$9.00

Kamikazi HR

$9.00

Mushroom Tempura HR

$7.00

Philadelphia HR

$10.75

Salmon HR

$9.50

Salmon Skin HR

$7.75

Shrimp Tempura HR

$11.95

Spicy Scallop HR

$12.50

Spicy Snow Crab HR

$9.50

Spicy YT HR

$12.50

Spicy Tuna HR

$12.50

Spicy Salmon HR

$12.50

Sweet Potato Tempura HR

$9.00

Toro HR

$17.00

Eel Avocado Cucumber Hand Roll CHR)

$11.95

Spicy Salmon CHR

$12.50

Spicy Crab CHR

$9.50

Spicy Tuna CHR

$12.50

Spicy Scallop CHR

$12.50

Spicy Yellowtail CHR

$12.50

Tuna CHR

$9.25

Tuna HR

$10.50

Yellowtail Scallion HR

$11.25

Salmon CHR

$8.25

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

M.t Gay

$10.00

Cpt Morgan

$10.00

Goslings

$10.00

Santa Teresa

$11.00

Cruzan Coconut

$10.00

Kiyomi

$14.00

Misc. Drinks / Takeout Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Tonic Water

$1.95

Sprite

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Soda

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grape Fruit Juice

$2.70

Lychee Juice

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Green Tea House

$2.00

Green Tea Ice

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling / Still 828ml

$7.00

Decoy Seltzer 4 Pack

$20.00

Decoy Seltzer

$6.00

CAN Soda

$1.75

Coffee

$2.85

Shirley Temple

$2.95

MOCKTAIL

$7.99

Hibiscus Palmer

$8.00

Douzo Cooler

$8.00

The Pearadise Mocktail

$8.00

TG Saratoga Sparking / Still Water

$5.00

ITO EN Green Tea

$3.95

BTL Coke

$2.50

BTL Ginger Ale

$2.50

BTL Diet Coke

$2.50

Brewli Sparkling

$2.99

Single Expresso

$3.00

Double Expresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Galvanina Sparkling Soda

$3.50

Spindrift Sparkling Can

$1.95

Natalie's Juice

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Takeout Alcohol Beverage

Di Lionardo

$16.00

Canella Prosecco

$6.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Terra Albarino

$22.00

Kim Crawford Sauv

$26.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$28.00

Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay

$24.00

Hopler, Gruner Veltliner

$24.00

Pomelo Sauv

$16.00

Villebois Sancerre

$38.00

Tablas Creek

$40.00

Domaine Fontsainte

$26.00

Carpene Rosé

$6.00

Decoy Cabernet

$28.00

Joel Grott Cabernet

$24.00

Calera Pinot Noir

$30.00

David Bynum Pinot Noir

$30.00

Finca Noeva Tempranillo

$22.00

CMS Red Blend

$22.00

Asahi

$3.00

Sapporo Premium CAN (20 oz.)

$5.00

Sapporo Light

$3.00

Ryujin

$37.00Out of stock

Wakatake Onikoroshi

$55.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$50.00

Kubota

$21.00

Konteki

$28.00

Joto Nigori

$35.00

Momokawa BTL

$25.00

Cranberry Margarita

$7.25

Lychee Martini

$7.25

Mai Tai

$7.25

Lychee Martini Mixer

$5.25Out of stock

*******

Valentin's Drink Package

$19.99Out of stock

Omakase Drinks

Omakase Drinks

$39.00

#1 - Shirataki Jozen Junmai

#2 - Oze X Rose

#3 - Voskehat

# 4 - Jozen Pink

#5 - Joto Nigori

#6 - Finca Nueva

#7 - Plum Wine

Omakase

Omakase

$80.00

#1 Om - Escolar Carp

#2 Om - Shrimp Katsu Bun

#3 Om - Xo Salmon

#6 Om - Rack Lamb

#4 Om - Flavor Sushi

#5 Om - Mini Poke Bowl

#7 Om- Yuzu Cheesecake

Father Day Prix Fixe

$55.00

Mother's Day Prix-fixe

Mother's Day Prix-fixe

$55.00

blank

MD - Shrimp Katsu steam bun

MD - Salmon Tartare

MD - Sirloin Steak

MD - Chef Chirashi

MD - Coppa Mascarpone

MD- Coppa Pistacho

Take Out Mother's Day Box

Crepes Salmon Sashimi

$10.50

Crepes Tuna Sashimi

$10.50

Crepes Dessert (Regular)

$8.50

Crepes Dessert (Green Tea)

$8.50

Mother's Day Box

$77.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

“Please come in/or kindly go ahead.” Like the most commonly used Japanese word from which it takes its name, Douzo restaurant embodies the concept of welcoming guests. When diners enter this stylish restaurant in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay – steps away from the South End & Theater District – they are immediately enveloped in earth tones, rich dark wood and the airiness of high ceilings reverberating with the energy and excitement of the space. The lively bar area is a popular gathering spot offering a selection of cocktails, sake, wine and beer. Guests look on as the team of chefs create cutting-edge sushi dishes, or they settle into an experience of award-winning cuisine in the main dining area. From the knowledgeable and attentive waitstaff to charismatic owner Jack Huang’s pleasure at meeting diners, expect the comfort of being warmly welcomed at Douzo.

Website

Location

131 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge image
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge image
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shabu Maru - Westin Copley Place
orange starNo Reviews
10 Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
UNI - 370 Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370A Commonwealth Ave Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Shun's Kitchen - 520 Columbus ave
orange star4.6 • 678
520 Columbus ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
581 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Ink Block
orange star4.6 • 4,510
352 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Hojoko
orange star4.1 • 1,359
1271 BOYLSTON STREET Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Sorellina
orange star4.7 • 6,161
One Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
orange star4.1 • 5,578
338 Newbury St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Casa Romero
orange star4.1 • 3,176
30 Gloucester St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk & Bourbon
orange star4.6 • 2,141
160 commonwealth ave. Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Ostra Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1 charles st south Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston