Boston breakfast spots you'll love

Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Michelle's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
|Nubian Fave
|$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
|Madison Park
|$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
|Is This Heaven?
|$11.00
Fresh strawberries with glorious butter sweet whipped cream, egg custard filling and caramelized walnuts to top with cocoa glaze.
|Phin Sữa | Vietnamese Coffee Latte
|$5.00
Our house blend Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served traditionally with condensed milk over ice (đá) or steamed (nóng). Alt milks can be added to cut sweetness.
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Causeway 3 way
|$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
|Tacos de Birria
|$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
|BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
|7 wings
|$16.00
choice of:
Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt
K-Town - tossed in korean bbq
Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce
|Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
KFC Style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette*
|$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
|Cold Brew Iced Coffee
|$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Pancakes Short Stack
|$6.00
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$4.50
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$4.50
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
|The Caprese
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
|The Turkey
|$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Bird on fire
|$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
|The Big Papi
|$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
Mike & Patty's Boston
12 Church Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
Speedwell's famous Coldbrew.
|Mission Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
|Fancy
|$9.50
two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onions and house mayo on toasted multigrain
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
|Buttery Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
|Coffee
|$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
Kane's Donuts
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Raised Chocolate Frosted
|$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
|Honey-Dip
|$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
|Strawberry Frosted
|$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Popular items
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Super Quesadilla
|$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
|Mexican Bowl (o)
|$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)
|$9.50
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Honey Garlic Calamari
|$15.00
Crispy calamari rings & tentacles, hot bell peppers, tossed in a sticky honey garlic sauce
|Neighborhood Combo Meal
|$16.50
Enjoy your favorite meat, side dish, and mini cornbread muffins.
|Bob's Glorified Catfish
|$23.00
Blackened or Fried 8oz. filet served with a choice of two sides
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Artu
6 Prince Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Meatballs (Serves 8-10)
|$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
|Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**
|$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
|Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
|$21.00
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|Popular items
|ONLINE CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS
|$17.95
FRIED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR AND BACON ON OUR MINI WAFFLES SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES AND SRIRACHA MAPLE SYRUP
|ONLINE FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$10.95
FRENCH TOAST STICKS ROLLED IN CEREAL AND NUTS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF VANILLA CREAM CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE
|ONLINE CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON ROLLS DIPPED IN FRENCH TOAST BATTER WITH A VANILLA CREAM CHEESE GLAZE
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Popular items
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
|Irish Benny
|$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
|Hash Quiche
|$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
Mudhouse
389 Neponset Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Tuna MELT
|$9.75
|Chicken Salad
|$8.50
|Med Specitaly Iced
|$3.55
The Underground Cafe + Lounge
742 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Peach Cobbler Parfait
|$5.00
roasted peaches, vanilla Greek yogurt, almond granola
|Muffin
|$3.50
Fresh Baked Jumbo Muffin In Assorted Varieties
|Hot Coffee
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|Popular items
|BLACKENED SALMON (GF)
|$21.00
Maple glazed carrots, bacon brussels sprouts, lemon butter.
Gluten Free
|4 CHEESE MAC FRITTERS
|$9.00
Marinara
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, Nashville hot aioli, ciabatta
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Popular items
|Maple-Pepper Fried Chicken Benedict
|$17.95
Toasted English muffins, topped with hand-battered fried chicken,
poached eggs, and our special maple-pepper hollandaise sauce.
|Web Egg Sandwich Meal
|$10.95
Two sandwiches with a fried egg and cheese, choice of one meat, and served with home fries.
|Web French Fries
|$3.95
Plain, spicy, sweet or smothered with many optional extra choices..
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|Bubba Biscuit
|$8.00
Egg sandwich with bacon, arugula, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli.
|Fatty Wrap
|$10.00
Double scrambled egg wrap with home fries, sausage and cheddar cheese.
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|BLAT
|$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Hot Coffee
|$2.75
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$6.00
|Iced Coffee
|$3.50
