Boston breakfast spots you'll love

Boston restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Boston

Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Michelle's Bowl$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
Nubian Fave$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Madison Park$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
More about Dudley Cafe
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
Is This Heaven?$11.00
Fresh strawberries with glorious butter sweet whipped cream, egg custard filling and caramelized walnuts to top with cocoa glaze.
Phin Sữa | Vietnamese Coffee Latte$5.00
Our house blend Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served traditionally with condensed milk over ice (đá) or steamed (nóng). Alt milks can be added to cut sweetness.
More about Phinista
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Causeway 3 way$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
Tacos de Birria$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Five Horses Tavern image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
7 wings$16.00
choice of:
Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt
K-Town - tossed in korean bbq
Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce
Chicken Sammy$17.00
KFC Style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette*$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
Chicken Strip Basket$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pancakes Short Stack$6.00
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$4.50
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
The Caprese$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
The Turkey$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bird on fire$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Big Papi$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about Blunch
Mike & Patty's Boston image

 

Mike & Patty's Boston

12 Church Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.50
Speedwell's famous Coldbrew.
Mission Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
Fancy$9.50
two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onions and house mayo on toasted multigrain
More about Mike & Patty's Boston
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
Buttery Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
Coffee$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
More about South End Buttery
Kane's Donuts image

 

Kane's Donuts

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raised Chocolate Frosted$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
Honey-Dip$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
Strawberry Frosted$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
More about Kane's Donuts
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
El Jefe's Taqueria image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Quesadilla$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Mexican Bowl (o)$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$9.50
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen image

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Garlic Calamari$15.00
Crispy calamari rings & tentacles, hot bell peppers, tossed in a sticky honey garlic sauce
Neighborhood Combo Meal$16.50
Enjoy your favorite meat, side dish, and mini cornbread muffins.
Bob's Glorified Catfish$23.00
Blackened or Fried 8oz. filet served with a choice of two sides
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Artu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Artu

6 Prince Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (4023 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs (Serves 8-10)$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti$21.00
More about Artu
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ONLINE CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS$17.95
FRIED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR AND BACON ON OUR MINI WAFFLES SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES AND SRIRACHA MAPLE SYRUP
ONLINE FRENCH TOAST STICKS$10.95
FRENCH TOAST STICKS ROLLED IN CEREAL AND NUTS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF VANILLA CREAM CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE
ONLINE CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON ROLLS DIPPED IN FRENCH TOAST BATTER WITH A VANILLA CREAM CHEESE GLAZE
More about North Street Grille
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Irish Benny$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Hash Quiche$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Mudhouse image

 

Mudhouse

389 Neponset Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna MELT$9.75
Chicken Salad$8.50
Med Specitaly Iced$3.55
More about Mudhouse
The Underground Cafe + Lounge image

 

The Underground Cafe + Lounge

742 Columbus Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Cobbler Parfait$5.00
roasted peaches, vanilla Greek yogurt, almond granola
Muffin$3.50
Fresh Baked Jumbo Muffin In Assorted Varieties
Hot Coffee
More about The Underground Cafe + Lounge
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACKENED SALMON (GF)$21.00
Maple glazed carrots, bacon brussels sprouts, lemon butter.
Gluten Free
4 CHEESE MAC FRITTERS$9.00
Marinara
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, Nashville hot aioli, ciabatta
More about Local 149
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple-Pepper Fried Chicken Benedict$17.95
Toasted English muffins, topped with hand-battered fried chicken,
poached eggs, and our special maple-pepper hollandaise sauce.
Web Egg Sandwich Meal$10.95
Two sandwiches with a fried egg and cheese, choice of one meat, and served with home fries.
Web French Fries$3.95
Plain, spicy, sweet or smothered with many optional extra choices..
More about South Street Diner
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bubba Biscuit$8.00
Egg sandwich with bacon, arugula, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli.
Fatty Wrap$10.00
Double scrambled egg wrap with home fries, sausage and cheddar cheese.
Egg Sandwich$6.00
More about Deja Brew
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
BLAT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Revival - OPOS image

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Coffee$2.75
Build Your Own Sandwich$6.00
Iced Coffee$3.50
More about Revival - OPOS
The Sugar Bowl image

 

The Sugar Bowl

857 Dorchester Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain$2.50
Iced Coffee
More about The Sugar Bowl
The Paramount South Boston image

 

The Paramount South Boston

667 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Paramount South Boston

