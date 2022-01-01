The Paramount South Boston imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Paramount South Boston 667 East Broadway

No reviews yet

667 East Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

Breakfast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Pancakes & waffles served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

French Toast

$9.00

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Waffle

$8.00

Pancakes & waffles served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Honey & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$6.00

Fresh Berry Parfait

$6.00

House-made small-batch granola, low-fat yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, sweet honey drizzle

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single French Toast

$3.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Short Stack French Toast

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

On a choice of white, wheat, rye, English muffin or bagel served with cajun home fries and topped with American cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.00

On a choice of white, wheat, rye, English muffin or bagel served with cajun home fries and topped with American cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.00

On a choice of white, wheat, rye, English muffin or bagel served with cajun home fries and topped with American cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.00

On a choice of white, wheat, rye, English muffin or bagel served with cajun home fries and topped with American cheese

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.00

On a choice of white, wheat, rye, English muffin or bagel served with cajun home fries and topped with American cheese

Avocado Egg & Cheese

$10.00

On a choice of white, wheat, rye, English muffin or bagel served with cajun home fries and topped with American cheese

Burritos

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Steak Burrito

$13.00

Burrito Chipotle Chix

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Side of Home Fries

$6.00

Eggs & Omelettes

Two Eggs

$9.00

Served with cajun home fries and toast or grilled corn tortillas

Ham , Mushroom, & American Omelette

$12.00

Served with cajun home fries and toast or grilled corn tortillas

Western Omelette

$12.00

Served with house cut cajun home fries and choice of toast

Spanish Omelette

$12.00

Served with cajun home fries and toast or grilled corn tortillas

Feta Spinach Tomato Omelette

$12.00

Served with cajun home fries and toast or grilled corn tortillas

Tomato Basil Mozzerella Omelette

$12.00

Served with cajun home fries and toast or grilled corn tortillas

Grilled Chorizo Omelette

$13.00

Served with cajun home fries and toast or grilled corn tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Served with cajun home fries and toast or grilled corn tortillas

Single Egg

$1.00

Cheese omelette

$9.00

Make Your Own Omelette

$7.00

Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Lunch Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Paramount Salad

$11.00

Tuscan Kale Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Grilled Apple and Bleu Cheese Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries or coleslaw

Paramount Burger

$16.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Roasted Turkey Panini

$14.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Grilled Tuscan Chicken Panini

$14.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Homemade Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Avocado Tuna Melt

$14.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Served with bread & butter pickles & house cut french fries

BLT

$10.00

Homemade Guacamole Bowl

$12.00

corn tortilla chips

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese

Kids Food

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta With Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta With Sauce

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Side of Ham

$5.00

Side of Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Side of Tater Tots

$5.00

Side of Home Fries

$6.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side of Fruit

$6.00

Side of Berries

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Bagel

$2.00

Side of Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Maple Syrup

$2.00

Specials

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Hash Special

$14.00

Dessert Special

$9.00

Cinnamon French Toast (Copy)

$14.00

Sauces

Side of Chipotle

$0.25

Side of BBQ

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side of Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side of Balsamic

$0.25

Ketchup

Syrup

Mayo

Utensils

Mustard

Hot Sauce

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.75+

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Soda

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Bottle Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.50

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Milkshake

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

The Hulk

$6.00

Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Glass Wine

GL Mimosa

$10.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$11.00

GL Bellini

$10.00

GL Red Sangria

$10.00

GL Mango Sangria

$10.00

GL Prosecco

$9.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL Chardonnay

$11.00

GL Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Cabernet

$11.00

GL Barossa Valley

$12.00

GL Sangre de Toro

$11.00

Babe Rose

$8.00

Frose

$10.00

GL La Jolie Fleur Rose

$11.00

Split & Squeeze

$13.00

Frose TOGO

$14.00

Sangria TOGO

$14.00

Bottle Wine

Carafe Mimosa

$35.00

Carafe Sangria

$36.00

Carafe Bellini

$35.00

BT Prosecco

$35.00

BT Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BT Chardonnay

$39.00

BT Sauv Blanc

$39.00

BT Pinot Noir

$39.00

BT Cabernet

$39.00

BT Barossa Valley

$45.00

BT Sangre de Toro

$39.00

BT Pinot Gris

$39.00

BT Whispering Angel

$40.00

BT La Jolie Fleur Rose

$39.00

LA MARKA

$62.00

Beer

16 Lunch

$9.00

22 Lunch

$12.00

16 Shipyard

$6.00

22 Shipyard

$9.00

16 Wormtown

$7.00

22 Wormtown

$10.00

Aeronaut

$8.00

Bells Two Hearted

$8.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Castle Island

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Devil's Purse

$8.00

Distraction Brewing

$8.00

Dorchester Brewing

$8.00

Downeast

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Remnant IPA

$8.00

Wachusett Blueberry

$6.00

Peak IPA

$6.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Mask

$7.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Coffee Mug x 2

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$30.00

Black Travel Cup

$15.00

Baby Onesie

$13.00

Long Sleeved Top

$25.00

Pancake DIY Kit

$25.00

Coffee 12oz bag

$13.00

Small Collar

$44.00

Medium Collar

$58.00

Large Collar

$68.00

Dog Leash

$48.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Paramount is in the heart of Southie on East Broadway offering dine in, take out & delivery everyday. We don't believe in keeping brunch to just the weekend so we serve it 7 days a week until 4:30pm. At night we transform into an intimate, candle lit setting offering a wide variety of menu items as well as daily specials.

Website

Location

667 East Broadway, Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Gallery
The Paramount South Boston image

