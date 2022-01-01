Mudhouse imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Mudhouse

review star

No reviews yet

389 Neponset Ave

Dorchester, MA 02122

Popular Items

Tuna MELT
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Sausage Egg and Cheese

Breakfast

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$1.60

Bagel w/ Jelly

$1.75

Bagel w/ Butter

$1.95

Plain Toast

$1.75

Toast w/ Jelly

$2.15

Toast w/ Butter

$2.15

Bagel PEANUT BUTTER

$2.75

Carb w/ Nutella

$3.75

Bagel As Is

$1.40

PSM / Butter

$2.00

PSM / PEANUT BUTTER

$2.75

Avacado Toast

$5.50

Oatmeal

$3.75

Fruit

$2.00

Fruit and Yogurt

$4.25

Breakfast Bars

$1.60

Granola

$0.75

Oatmeal W/toppings

$4.85

Soup

$5.00

Soup & grill Cheese

$9.95

8oz Plain CC

$4.95

8oz CC veg/chivce/bac/jap

$5.95

Grapes

$3.99

Bacon

$2.95

Plain CC side

$1.50

Side VEG CC

$2.25

CC ONSIDE

Peanut Butter

$1.95

CHIPS

$1.40

Butter

$0.50

Jelly

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

.50c Add On

$0.50

$1 Add On

$1.00

Side JAP CC

$2.25

Side BAC CC

$2.25

Almond/soy Milk

$0.95

$2 Add On

$2.00

add on $1.50

$1.50

Add On 1.95

$1.95

Egg and Cheese

$4.25

Canadian Bacon Board

$5.35

PB & Banana (Board)

$5.25

BREAK Veggie Bagel (Board)

$5.75

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$4.75

Ham Egg and Cheese

$4.75

Nutella & Berries (Board)

$5.75

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$4.75

Turkey & Swiss (Board)

$5.75

Ham & Cheddar (Board)

$5.25

Turkey Egg and Cheese

$4.75

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.95

Tuna Salad

$8.75

Chix Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$9.50

PB&J

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Lunch HAM + CHEESE

$8.95

Lunch TURKEY + CHEESE

$8.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Harvest Grilled Cheese

$9.75

BBQ Chicken Panini

$9.75

Ultimate Veggie

$9.75

Turkey Panini

$9.75

Chicken & Ranch BLT

$9.75

Turkey Club

$9.50

Turkey Gobbler

$7.25

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$9.75

Tuna MELT

$9.75

Pastries/ Other

Scones

$2.75

Sticks

$2.50

Fig 8's

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

TEA BREADS

$2.75

Add BUTTER

$0.40

Piece Of FRUIT

$1.25

Cookies X2

$2.25

Cinn Rolls

$2.55

DONUTS

$1.55

Muffins

Blueberry

$2.45

Banana Nut

$2.45

Bran

$2.45

Coffee Cake

$2.45

Cran-Orange

$2.45

Pumpkin

$2.45

Corn

$2.45

Chocolate Chip

$2.45

Lemon Poppy

$2.45

B'fast Speciality Sandwiches

Turkey & Swiss

$4.95

Frozen Drinks

Very Berry Smoothie

$5.50

Neponset Sunrise Smoothie

$5.60

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Green Smoothie

$5.60

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Frozen Mudslide

$5.50

Sm Frozen Lemonade

$2.95

Med Frozen Lemondade

$3.05

Lg Frozen Lemondade

$3.35

Hot Coffee and Teas

Sm Hot Coffee

$2.10

Sm Hot Dark Roast

$2.20

Sm Hot Tea

$2.00

Sm Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Sm Specialty Hot Coffee

$2.95

Almond/soy

$0.95

Shot

$0.95

Speciality Hot Choc

$4.55

Ex Toppings

$1.00

Med Hot Coffee

$2.45

Med Hot Dark Roast

$2.55

Med Hot Tea

$2.30

Med Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Med Specialty Hot Coffee

$3.50

Almond/soy

$0.95

Shot

$0.95

Speciality Hot Choc

$4.25

Ex Toppings

$1.00

Lg Hot Coffee

$2.75

Lg Hot Dark Roast

$2.90

Lg Hot Tea

$2.50

Lg Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Lg Specialty Hot Coffee

$3.75

Almond/soy

$0.95

Shot

$0.95

Speciality Hot Choc

$4.95

Ex Toppings

$1.00

Iced Coffee and Teas

Sm Iced Coffee

$2.85

Sm Iced Dark Roast

$2.95

Sm Cold Brew

$3.50

Sm Specitaly Iced

$3.50

Sm Iced Tea

$2.45

Sm Iced Tea/Lemonade

$2.95

Sm Lemonade

$2.70

Almond/soy

$0.95

Shot

$0.95

Med Iced Coffee

$3.45

Med Iced Dark Roast

$3.60

Med Cold Brew

$3.80

Med Specitaly Iced

$3.75

Med Iced Tea

$2.95

Med Iced Tea/Lemonade

$3.15

Med Lemonade

$2.95

Almond/soy

$0.95

Shot

$0.95

Lg Iced Coffee

$3.90

Lg Iced Dark Roast

$4.10

Lg Cold Brew

$4.30

Lg Specially Iced

$4.35

Lg Iced Tea

$3.75

Lg Iced Tea/Lemonade

$4.10

Lg Lemonade

$3.75

Almond/soy

$0.95

Shot

$0.95

Soda, Juice, etc.

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.15

Red Bull

$3.15

Red Bull Ricky

$6.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sm Rasp Lime Ricky

$3.00

Med Rasp Lime Ricky

$3.50

Lg Rasp Lime Ricky

$3.95

Monster Energy

$3.50

Box Of Joe

$13.50

Newspaper

Hearld Mon-sat

$4.50

SUNDAY HEARLD

$4.00

SUNDAY GLOBE

$6.00

Dorchester Reporter

$0.50

GLOBE mon-sat

$3.50

Ny Post

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat good things everyday!

Location

389 Neponset Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122

Directions

Gallery
Mudhouse image

